EndoQuest to Bring AI-Powered Vision and Precision to Endoluminal Robotic Surgery with NVIDIA IGX Thor

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EndoQuest Robotics, Inc., a pioneering leader in endoluminal robotic surgical technology, today announced new initiatives as part of their collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate NVIDIA IGX Thor, an NVIDIA Blackwell-powered, enterprise-ready platform, into EndoQuest’s next-generation robotic system.

The collaboration – focusing on integrating EndoQuest’s visualization system, robotic control, and secure cloud services using NVIDIA’s Physical AI software stack – aims to deliver real-time image processing, robotic control, and cloud-enabled intelligence in a unified architecture. Building on these capabilities, EndoQuest’s next-generation platform will be designed as a suite of real-time, image-based solutions supporting intraoperative tissue differentiation, perfusion visualization, and the execution of select autonomous surgical tasks, complemented by advanced capabilities for remote robotic operation, teleproctoring for surgical guidance, and collaborative surgical workflows, all orchestrated and optimized for the lowest latency possible with NVIDIA Holoscan SDK.

“AI and robotics will redefine the operating room by enhancing surgical vision and precision beyond human limits,” said Dr. Todd Wilson, Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the International Advisory Board of EndoQuest Robotics. “This shift will enable earlier diagnosis and highly targeted therapies that minimize patient impact while maximizing the potential for cure.”

“By powering our visualization, control, and secure cloud services with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, we aim to streamline our system architecture for performance, reliability and clinical scalability,” said Eduardo Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer of EndoQuest Robotics. “This unified architecture is critical to advancing our technology for endoluminal robotic surgery and supporting future capabilities in imaging intelligence, robotic performance, and connected surgical workflows.”

As part of this initiative, EndoQuest will leverage NVIDIA AI infrastructure for low-latency sensor processing and 3D visualization, precise and time-synchronized motion control, and secure cloud connectivity. These capabilities will support fleet management, data services, teleproctoring, and future AI deployment. Findings from this work will guide EndoQuest’s product development and commercialization strategy for its future robotic systems.

This effort coincides with EndoQuest’s PARADIGM Trial, a pivotal multicenter study evaluating EndoQuest’s Endoluminal Surgical (ELS) System for use in lower gastrointestinal (GI) tract procedures by both colorectal surgeons and gastroenterologists.

About EndoQuest Robotics

EndoQuest Robotics is a leading innovator in the development of transformative endoluminal robotic technologies. EndoQuest is focused on addressing unmet needs in gastrointestinal (GI) medicine and endoluminal surgery by enabling physicians with unprecedented surgical access, precision, and flexibility. The Company’s proprietary technology is designed to navigate and perform scar-free procedures through the body’s natural orifices, allowing for the least invasive surgical approach. Since its founding, EndoQuest has collaborated extensively with healthcare providers, researchers, and industry partners to advance its revolutionary flexible robotic system with the goal of improving patient outcomes and redefining the standard of care in minimally invasive surgery. For additional information, visit www.endoquestrobotics.com.

EndoQuest’s Endoluminal Surgical System is an investigational device, has not been cleared by the FDA, and is not yet available for commercial sale in the United States.

