Business Wire

Endava to Announce Q4 FY2022 and FY2022 Financial Results on September 27, 2022

di Business Wire

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, on Tuesday September 27, 2022 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-877-270-2148

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6510

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of March 31, 2022, 11,001 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

