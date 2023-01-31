<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Endava to Announce Q2 FY2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology services provider, today announced it will release results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday February 14, 2023 before the opening of regular U.S. market hours.

Following the release, John Cotterell, Endava’s CEO and Mark Thurston, Endava’s CFO, will discuss the results in a conference call beginning at 8:00 am ET.

Conference call access information is:

Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1-844-481-2736

Participant International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0665

Conference ID: Endava Call

Webcast: https://investors.endava.com

Additionally, a replay will be available on our investor relations website after the call.

ABOUT ENDAVA PLC:

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product & technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of September 30, 2022, 12,065 Endavans served clients from locations in Asia-Pacific, Middle East, North America and Western Europe and delivery locations in Argentina, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Colombia, Croatia, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia and Uruguay.

For more information, visit www.endava.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

