Endava Completes Acquisition of GalaxE Solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endava (NYSE: DAVA), a leading technology services company combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, successfully closed its acquisition of GalaxE Group, Inc., a global IT and business solutions provider headquartered in New Jersey, United States, following the expiration of the applicable waiting period pertaining to the transaction under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended.


ABOUT ENDAVA:

Technology is our how. And people are our why. By combining world-class engineering, industry expertise and a people-centric mindset, we consult and partner with our customers to create technological solutions that drive innovation and transform businesses. From ideation to production, we support our customers with tailor-made solutions across various industries and all around the world.

Endava services clients in Payments, Banking and Capital Markets, Insurance, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of December 31, 2023, 11,539 Endavans provided services from our locations in European Union countries (Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden), non-European Union countries (Bosnia & Herzegovina, Moldova, North Macedonia, Serbia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), Latin America (Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Uruguay), Asia-Pacific (Australia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam), North America (Canada and the United States), and the Middle East (United Arab Emirates).

https://www.endava.com/

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Laurence Madsen, Endava

investors@endava.com

