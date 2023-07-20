Encore Health Group and Affiliates Experiences Significant Success with eClinicalWorks V12 and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

Chronic pain management provider utilizes digital health IT solutions across the organization for improved workflows

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Encore Health Group and Affiliates – a chronic pain management practice in Jackson and Cordova, TN – upgraded to eClinicalWorks’ latest software version, V12, and has reported success with healow products, including healow Pay™ and healow CHECK-IN™.





The practice provides a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to pain management, tailoring services to meet the unique needs of each patient. Given the frequency of patient visits, keeping things organized while ensuring timely payments is essential to operational efficiencies and overall patient satisfaction. eClinicalWorks prioritizes innovative technology and making processes easier on both the patients and providers, which alleviates stress and administrative burden for the practice.

“Pain management treatment is unique. We have to see our patients once a month. A multidimensional EHR like eClinicalWorks V12 provides deep clinical insights so we can provide exceptional care,” said Amy Earp, vice president of operations at Encore Health Group and Affiliates. “With healow CHECK-IN, our patients can now check-in for their appointments and update demographic information from the comfort of their own home or vehicle. healow Pay offers our patients more options to securely pay their copay while checking in for their appointments and provides insight into any outstanding balances.”

Encore Health Group and Affiliates utilizes the following solutions to increase operational efficiency and improve patient engagement:

eClinicalWorks V12: V12 offers a flat user interface design along with click reducers to help the organization achieve greater physician efficiency and patient satisfaction through real-time cloud intelligence. With this latest version, the practice now has access to improved usability, easy access to key workflow features, and value-based care enhancements.

healow CHECK-IN: With healow CHECK-IN, Encore Health Group can send automated patient appointments and payment reminders. This allows providers to focus their time on patients instead of administrative tasks.

healow Pay: healow Pay has increased Encore Health Group transactions by 300% since January 2023. The online billing solution allows patients to pay their medical bills via text message, email or online. Patients also find healow Pay easy to use, so it's a win-win for patients and providers.

About Encore Health Group and Affiliates

Encore Health Group and Affiliates provides exceptional care and relief for individuals suffering from chronic pain. The team of experienced and compassionate professionals understands the debilitating effects that chronic pain can have on your quality of life. The organization believes in a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to pain management, tailoring services to meet the unique needs of each patient. For more information, visit https://www.encorehealthgroup.com/ or call 901-405-6470.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

