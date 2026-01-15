Emplifi Partners with Reddit to Fuel Actionable Industry Intelligence and Strategic Execution

The collaboration integrates real-time Reddit data directly into Emplifi Fuel, transforming authentic community conversations into industry-specific tactics for Retail, CPG, Sports brands and beyond

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, a leading customer engagement and social media marketing platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Reddit, home to the internet’s most authentic, human conversations. This collaboration integrates Reddit’s Enterprise API directly into the Emplifi ecosystem, positioning Reddit not just as a listening source, but as a key analytical signal for Emplifi Fuel—the platform’s intelligent execution engine. By analyzing high-intent community signals within Emplifi’s vertical Command Center, brands can now turn unfiltered consumer discussions into aggregated insights that inform specific, recommended objectives and tactics that drive measurable business outcomes.

With more than 443 million weekly active unique visitors, Reddit’s 100,000+ active communities represent a massive, often untapped reservoir of consumer intent. Emplifi’s integration moves beyond passive monitoring, utilizing AI-powered analytics to analyze and synthesize aggregated conversation patterns and apply them into industry-specific workflows. This allows brands to move faster with confidence, adjusting their strategy and execution based on the genuine voice of the customer.

Fueling Vertical Strategy with Authentic Intelligence

Through this partnership, Reddit data becomes a key component of Emplifi’s actionable knowledge and analytics layer, enabling brands to execute industry-specific tactics with greater precision:

Retail & eCommerce: Reddit surfaces raw, real-time feedback on delivery experiences, pricing sensitivity, and return policies. Emplifi Fuel analyzes these signals to inform Customer Experience (CX) playbooks , allowing teams to proactively address friction points and refine operational messaging before they impact retention.

Reddit surfaces raw, real-time feedback on delivery experiences, pricing sensitivity, and return policies. Emplifi Fuel analyzes these signals to inform , allowing teams to proactively address friction points and refine operational messaging before they impact retention. Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG): In an industry driven by trends, Reddit reveals authentic sentiment regarding new product launches and influencer campaigns. Emplifi synthesizes these insights to refine content strategies and community tactics , helping brands capitalize on viral product use cases or mitigate negative sentiment during a launch.

In an industry driven by trends, Reddit reveals authentic sentiment regarding new product launches and influencer campaigns. Emplifi synthesizes these insights to refine , helping brands capitalize on viral product use cases or mitigate negative sentiment during a launch. Sports & Entertainment: Fan passion lives on Reddit. This integration allows teams to track real-time reactions to lineup decisions, game-day experiences, and merchandise drops. These insights directly shape fan engagement and support workflows , ensuring teams can capitalize on high-sentiment moments to drive ticket and merchandise sales.

Fan passion lives on Reddit. This integration allows teams to track real-time reactions to lineup decisions, game-day experiences, and merchandise drops. These insights directly shape , ensuring teams can capitalize on high-sentiment moments to drive ticket and merchandise sales. All Brands: Reddit hosts communities discussing every category imaginable—from financial planning to beauty routines to travel hacks—making it a powerful intelligence source for any brand looking to understand real consumer motivations, test ideas, or react quickly to emerging sentiment.

“Commerce, care, and social are not end goals themselves; they are enablers. What really matters is managing the funnel to drive performance,” said Ohad Hecht, Chief Executive Officer at Emplifi. “By feeding Reddit’s authentic data into Emplifi Fuel, we are giving brands a distinct competitive advantage. We aren't just showing them what people are saying; we are using AI-powered analysis to synthesize aggregated insights from that data into recommended actions within our vertical Command Center. This partnership turns the internet’s largest focus group into a driver for revenue and operational agility.”

Emplifi + Reddit: Empowering Brands with Richer Insights and Unified Workflows

The partnership allows Emplifi customers to leverage secure access to Reddit’s data to:

Inform Strategy with AI-Powered Analytics: Utilize Emplifi’s AI-powered listening and summarization tools to detect and respond to viral moments and potential risks within Reddit communities hours or days before they surface elsewhere. Also use this intelligence to power insight-informed publishing and engagement workflows.

Utilize Emplifi’s AI-powered listening and summarization tools to detect and respond to viral moments and potential risks within Reddit communities hours or days before they surface elsewhere. Also use this intelligence to power insight-informed publishing and engagement workflows. Unify Execution: Publish directly to Reddit through Emplifi’s unified social publishing workflows, allowing social teams to manage Reddit engagement alongside other channels within a single interface.

Publish directly to Reddit through Emplifi’s unified social publishing workflows, allowing social teams to manage Reddit engagement alongside other channels within a single interface. Accelerate Decision Making: Incorporate Reddit intelligence directly into the Emplifi Fuel Command Center, bridging the gap between strategic objectives and daily execution.

“Reddit is the most human place on the internet. It is where real conversations happen, shaping the decisions that influence markets,” said Jonathan Flesher, VP of Business Development & Partnerships, Reddit. “Emplifi understands that enterprise brands need to bridge the gap between listening and doing, and by partnering with Reddit, will have the ability to apply AI-powered analytics to analyze aggregated Reddit insights at scale.”

About Data Usage and AI

Reddit data is analyzed exclusively within Emplifi’s secure systems to generate aggregated insights and workflow recommendations and is not used to train, fine-tune, or improve AI or machine learning models.

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading social media marketing platform, empowering brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

About Reddit

Reddit is a community of communities. It is built on shared interests, passion, and trust and is home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. Every day, Reddit users submit, vote, and comment on the topics they care most about. With 100,000+ active communities and more than 116 million daily active unique visitors, Reddit is one of the internet's largest sources of information. For more information, visit redditinc.com.

Jordan Lukes

Corporate Communications Director, Emplifi

jordan.lukes@emplifi.io