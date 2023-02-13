Empire Access Builds the Fastest Fiber Optic Services in Vestal, NY

The fastest internet in the Northeast United States will soon be available to over 2,000 homes and businesses in Vestal, NY

VESTAL, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmpireAccess–Empire Access, a local Internet Service Provider, will be offering their fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and security solutions in Vestal, NY, available in the spring of 2023. Residents and businesses alike will soon be able to communicate over the fastest internet in the northeast United States. Through the upcoming fiber optic build-out, Empire Access is proud to offer a local internet solution.

“We specialize in connecting residents and business owners in the neighborhoods we serve, and we look forward to expanding our contribution to the community in Vestal. With internet speeds up to 1 Gigabit, customers are certain to notice improved load times and device performance like never before,” states Jim Baase, Empire Access CEO.

Empire Access pairs its high-speed fiber optic internet with a complete array of telecommunication and security services:

Streaming TV delivering crystal clear, 100% HD picture quality, restart TV, Whole Home DVR, and much more

Home and business phone plans, covering all your favorite features such as toll-free numbers, voicemail, hosted phone systems, and more

Internet of Things security, home automation and 24/7 video monitoring. Ability to remotely, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, climate control, security management, and more right from your computer or smart device

Advanced business services including, enterprise Wi-Fi, high-security fire walls, business emails, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro-Ethernet

If you are interested in receiving notification for when Empire Access’ services are available to your home, please visit https://www.empireaccess.com/where-we-are/check-location, call (800) 338-3300, or email info@empireaccess.com.

About Empire Access: Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a local communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Empire Access offers a wide range of products and services from scalable high-speed fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire Access continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local and personalized customer service. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. Empire Access has been named as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for two consecutive years by PC Mag. In January of 2023, Empire Access closed on a majority investment from funds controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

