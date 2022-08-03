Home Business Wire Emerson Declares Dividend
ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock payable Sept. 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2022.

About Emerson

Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Investor Contact: Colleen Mettler 314-553-2197

Media Contact: Charlotte Boyd 952-994-8607

