Emerson Declares Dividend

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The board of directors of Emerson (NYSE: EMR) today declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.515 per share of common stock payable Sept. 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug. 12, 2022.

