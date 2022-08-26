Emerald Holding, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that Emerald’s management team is scheduled to participate in the following upcoming conferences:

The Goldman Sachs Virtual EU Communacopia Conference on Friday, September 9, 2022. The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings.

The H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The Company will host one-on-one investor meetings along with a company presentation.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the H.C. Wainwright presentation by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.

