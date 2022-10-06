Emerald Announces the Launch of reMind: A New Business Resource for the Psychedelics Revolution

Dedicated to the advancement of breakthrough medicine and treatments in psychedelics, reMind will host its debut event — The Psychedelics Business Forum — at MJBizCon

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX), today introduced reMind, a new media and events platform committed to building, connecting and educating diverse communities to responsibly grow the business of psychedelics. Once stigmatized substances, psychedelics are now proving to be powerful tools in the fight against depression, addiction, PTSD, anxiety, and neurological disorders. Through live events and digital resources, reMind will unite the researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers and healthcare professionals at the forefront of the rapidly growing psychedelics field.

reMind will host its first live event — the Psychedelics Business Forum — on November 15, 2022, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. The one-day conference and networking event will address the most important topics in the industry today, including the latest drug research, policy changes, investment opportunities, market trends, and cultural issues. The Forum takes place alongside MJBizCon, the largest cannabis business conference in the world, also owned by Emerald Holding, Inc.

The carefully curated agenda includes:

“The New Psychedelics Era” — Keynote address by Ethan Nadelmann, founder of the Drug Policy Alliance

“Cannabis & Psychedelics: Similar Story, Different Trajectory”

“How the Marketplace Will Evolve”

"The Future of Psychedelics: Entrepreneurial Perspectives"

Speakers include:

Liana Gillooly, Strategic Initiatives Officer, Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS)

Simeon Schnapper, Managing Partner, JLS Fund

Dr. Lynn Marie Morski, Founder of the Psychedelic Medicine Association

Troy Sia, Senior Advisor on Indigenous Reciprocity, Panacea Plant Sciences

Sean McAllister, Attorney, McAllister Law Office

Dustin Robinson, Managing Principal, Iter Investments

reMind is also introducing its companion digital product, remindmedia.com, delivering the latest updates and insights in the field of psychedelics, including legislation, research, investments, and business news. Additional resources including special reports, a community platform, and other forms of original content will follow with the goal of informing and connecting the industry year-round.

“Today, a record 53 million people in the U.S. alone are suffering from a mental illness, such as depression, addiction or PTSD, according to the CDC. With psychedelics-related legislation, investment, and health advancements announced nearly every day, there’s never been a better time to launch a resource like reMind,” said Sara Vaughn, VP, Brand Leader of reMind. “It’s a privilege to connect the brightest minds and most passionate professionals across the business of psychedelics.”

reMind has assembled industry experts to create an advisory board to support its mission and long-term goals. Members include Kelsey Ramsden, Board Member and former Founder & CEO of MindCure; Amanda Reiman, Chief Knowledge Officer at New Frontier Data and Founder at Personal Plants; and David Heldreth, Scientist, Investor, and CEO, Panacea Plant Sciences.

MJBizCon attendees will be able to learn more about reMind on the MJBizCon expo floor, located on the lower level in Business Services in booth #1813. To learn more, get involved, or register for the Psychedelics Business Forum visit remindmedia.com.

About reMind

Through digital communities and in-person events, reMind serves as the platform for building, connecting, and educating diverse communities that share a common goal of increasing access to psychedelics and propelling the industry forward. We will provide a vibrant meeting ground to connect science and industry; healthcare and legislation; ancient remedies and modern medicines. As a trusted source of news and insights, we offer facts, not hype. We are unbiased, not on a bandwagon. We bring you the latest updates in psychedelics—including legislation, research, investments, business news, and pharmaceutical trials. remindmedia.com

About Emerald

Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit emeraldx.com.

