Emburse Launches Invoice Tax Validation To Help Global Businesses Comply With Growing Wave of E-Invoice Regulation

New solution delivers effortless invoice processing and enables CFOs to maintain real-time compliance with global e-invoicing mandates

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced the launch of Invoice Tax Validation, a new capability that helps finance teams more easily comply with emerging e-invoice and Continuous Transaction Control requirements. The new capability underlines Emburse’s position as strategic, AI-powered infrastructure for CFOs seeking to proactively control and optimize spend across the enterprise.

More than 90 countries around the world have implemented, or announced plans to implement, mandatory e-invoicing and tax validation frameworks known as Continuous Transaction Controls (CTCs). These mandates require invoices to be issued in XML, validated in real-time against local tax authority rules and digitally signed, authenticated, archived, and routed through certified exchanges like PEPPOL or SDI. Any organization purchasing goods or services from a supplier in a regulated country must comply, for example, by accepting only validated, schema-compliant invoices, matching invoice data against local tax authority rules, and ensuring digital archiving meets jurisdictional requirements. With constantly changing rules and formats that create finance bottlenecks, and heightened stakes for companies in the form of fines, managing tax validation manually is no longer sustainable.

“Keeping up with increasing global invoicing rules and requirements is a significant challenge for any organization, no matter where they’re located,” said Paul Nagy, Chief Product Officer of Emburse. “Finance teams today are overwhelmed by the growing variety of invoice schemas, tax codes, formats, and compliance rules. By automating this process, we alleviate the burden for finance, supporting compliance, preventing costly mistakes, and ensuring businesses are audit-ready.”

Emburse’s new Invoice Tax Validation capability removes friction and helps finance teams get ahead and stay compliant. It eliminates manual data entry and ensures every invoice adheres to regulatory mandates.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time compliance: Invoices are validated against local tax and technical requirements before entering the AP workflow , reducing risk and exceptions.

Touchless, AI-powered AP operations: Automated invoice population, schema validation, digital signature support, and clearance eliminate manual effort and audit risks; only human review is required.

Future-ready global coverage: Ensures compliance with mandated compliance deadlines that will come into effect in Germany, Belgium, Poland, and additional jurisdictions throughout 2026. As new mandates emerge, Emburse’s platform will evolve to support them, ensuring organizations are prepared for future regulatory shifts.

A Strategic Lever for Finance

As part of Emburse’s commitment to Expense Intelligence, Invoice Tax Validation does more than ensure compliance for global organizations. It enables finance departments to save hours of manual work, reduce approval cycles, gain unified visibility across supplier spend and adapt to any regulatory changes. It provides a strategic advantage for organizations as they conduct cross-border business and seek to optimize supplier relationships and payment timing.

Looking Forward: A Unified AP Experience with Payments

Emburse is continuing to innovate across the full accounts payable lifecycle. Alongside Invoice Tax Validation, Emburse is advancing its B2B payments capabilities including U.S. and Canada domestic B2B payment and a managed, automated approach to supplier payment execution. This new integration reduces manual decision-making and operational burden for finance teams.

Together, these innovations represent the next phase of Emburse’s vision for a unified AP experience, where invoices, compliance, and payments operate as one coordinated, intelligent system.

Pricing and availability

Invoice Tax Validation is now available as an add-on to Emburse Invoice Enterprise.

Read more about the evolving e-invoice compliance landscape or request a demo of Emburse Invoice Tax Validation.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories — including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors — all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

Emburse Expense Intelligence transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Emburse Expense Intelligence is more than a feature, it’s a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success. To learn more about Emburse, visit www.emburse.com and check out our social channels @emburse.

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing