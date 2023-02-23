Embark Studios’ THE FINALS Begins a Global Closed-Beta Test March 7

Registration For the New FPS Now Open on Steam

New Trailer Showcases Enhanced Destruction

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced the March 7 start of a global closed-beta test for THE FINALS, the first game from the company’s Embark Studios. The highly anticipated first-person shooter game will be available for a two-week beta test, featuring team-based, free-to-play action that pushes environmental dynamism, destruction, and player freedom to their limits.

Players can now register on Steam to participate and experience how Embark is shaking up the first-person shooter genre. Today, Embark released a new trailer for the game.

In THE FINALS, players compete in virtual re-creations of two iconic locations: the skyscrapers high above downtown Seoul and old-town Monaco on the French Riviera. The beta includes a practice range where contestants can test weapons, gadgets, movement and, of course, destruction. There will be casual play as well as ranked tournaments, complete with leaderboards for players to climb. Throughout the two-week event, contestants can unlock weapons, gadgets, tons of cosmetic items and more.

THE FINALS remains in development and beta participants should anticipate plenty of tweaks, changes, and additions based on their feedback. It’s a game that brings experimental features – like server-side movement and destruction – and many of these will take iteration to create the best possible Virtual World experience.

Embark will provide more information about THE FINALS on the game’s website , Twitter, YouTube, and players can join the community on Discord.

About Embark Studios AB https://www.embark-studios.com/

Embark Studios AB (Stockholm, Sweden) was founded in November 2018 by industry veterans Patrick Söderlund, Rob Runesson, Stefan Strandberg, Jenny Huldschiner, Johan Andersson, and Magnus Nordin. Today Embark Studios has more than 250 game-makers applying breakthrough technologies to reimagine how games are made and what they can become. In 2021, Embark was acquired in full by NEXON Co., Ltd. Embark has two games in production, THE FINALS and ARC Raiders.

About NEXON Co., Ltd. https://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter. In 2021, Nexon completed the acquisition of Embark Studios AB, a company based in Stockholm, Sweden, developing multiple projects for global release.

