Embark on an Epic New Adventure Today in WILD HEARTS™, EA and KOEI TECMO’s AAA Hunting Game Set in Fantasy Feudal Japan

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and KOEI TECMO welcome hunters to the land of Azuma in WILD HEARTS™, available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store. WILD HEARTS is a new kind of hunting game that whisks players away on an epic adventure in fantasy medieval Japan. With the help of a sophisticated ancient technology known as Karakuri, players will battle giant nature-infused Kemono beasts that are rampaging through the land of Azuma at the cost of its citizens’ lives.

“With WILD HEARTS, our mindset has always been to create a hunting game that offers a new and innovative experience for players in a beautiful and fantastical setting,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD. “The freedom and flexibility of the unique Karakuri system, combined with the fearsome, nature-infused Kemono, as well the ability to team up and hunt with friends online in co-op, creates for a vastly new combat experience – one that urges players to be creative and in control. We’re really looking forward to seeing how players explore all the possibilities.”

“Together with KOEI TECMO’s Omega Force team, we’re excited to usher the vibrant fantasy world of WILD HEARTS into our lineup of EA Originals titles,” said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts. “Omega Force has raised the bar for the hunting genre, redefining the AAA hunting experience for a new generation of players.”

From the sun-soaked Amaterasu hawk to the massive Kingtusk wild boar to the commanding Golden Tempest wind tiger, Kemono wield the power of nature to reshape their surroundings to suit their needs. After a dreadful fight with the winter wolf Deathstalker, players become wielders of the ancient Karakuri technology and are compelled to restore balance across the region. Dormant for many years, the now restored Karakuri technology allows players to adapt and shape their environment into creative hunting grounds ideal for taking down the giant Kemono.

Players must learn to master WILD HEARTS’ Karakuri systems – whether constructing a basic crate, spring and torch Karakuri, learning Fusion Karakuri to counter Kemono attacks, or drawing power from the land to construct massive traversal Dragon Karakuri. How players use each type of Karakuri to enhance their combat abilities will be entirely up to them.

In WILD HEARTS, players journey through Azuma as a lone wolf or pack-hunt with up to two friends thanks to the game’s co-op and crossplay features across all platforms. Players can expand their battle plans and go on special missions while pack hunting, join other hunters in the world, or take on Kemono on their own.

The hunt isn’t over at launch! WILD HEARTS players can look forward to a series of post-launch content updates available at no additional cost starting next month. The March update will introduce the Deeply Volatile Hellfire Laharback and a new Grimstalker wolf Kemono subspecies – kin to the fearsome Deathstalker – in addition to new quests, new armor and weapon variants, new talismans, new emotes, chat stamps and more. Stay tuned for more details on future WILD HEARTS content.

WILD HEARTS standard edition is available now in retail and digital storefronts for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and Epic Game Store for $69.99 USD. The game will be accessible to players with voice overs in English, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Spanish.

EA Play members* can join the hunt in WILD HEARTS for up to 10-hours, battling mighty Kemono as they play up to the gates of Minato, while EA Play Pro members now have unlimited access to the Karakuri Deluxe Edition**, which features two cosmetic armor sets (Karakuri Samurai & Karakuri Ninja), a decorative Tsukumo Lantern, a variety of chart stamps, and three different emotes – including the Fighting Spirit, Grovel and Conch.

Watch the Official Story Trailer here. For more information and to stay up to date on WILD HEARTS, visit https://www.ea.com/games/wild-hearts/wild-hearts.

