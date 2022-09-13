Embark on a Brand-New Journey in OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, Launching February 24, 2023

Physical and Digital Pre-Orders Now Available Across Select Platforms

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–During today’s Nintendo Direct, SQUARE ENIX® announced OCTOPATH TRAVELER™ II, the next entry in the critically acclaimed OCTOPATH TRAVELER RPG series, and revealed it will launch worldwide, simultaneously on the Nintendo Switch™ system, the PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console, the PlayStation®4 (PS4™) console and PC via STEAM® on February 24, 2023.

Watch the OCTOPATH TRAVELER II announcement trailer here: https://youtu.be/XMpWElRyoxg.

In OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, players will embark on an exciting journey through the brand-new world of Solistia. Developed by the same team behind the beloved original, which has sold over three million copies worldwide*, this installment improves upon the series’ iconic HD-2D visuals: a striking blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world. The game’s new storyline, characters and features make it the perfect entry for newcomers to the series, while also preserving the charm of the original game for veteran players. Players can look forward to following the journey of eight distinct protagonists as they explore the land and conquer enemies in strategic turn-based battles on an adventure all their own.

New and returning gameplay features and elements include:

Break & Boost Battle System – Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses to “Break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “Boost” their travelers to enhance their abilities.

– Players must act strategically to exploit enemy weaknesses to “Break” them in order to inflict more damage, and “Boost” their travelers to enhance their abilities. Path Actions – Players can interact with NPCs throughout the world in various ways by using actions unique to each character. Path Actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night.

– Players can interact with NPCs throughout the world in various ways by using actions unique to each character. Path Actions will vary depending on the protagonist and whether it is day or night. Brand-New Story and Characters – Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the intertwined stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (Warrior), Agnea (Dancer), Partitio (Merchant), Osvald (Scholar), Throné (Thief), Temenos (Cleric), Ochette (Hunter), and Castti (Apothecary).

– Players can embark on a grand adventure in the new land of Solistia and experience the intertwined stories of eight new travelers: Hikari (Warrior), Agnea (Dancer), Partitio (Merchant), Osvald (Scholar), Throné (Thief), Temenos (Cleric), Ochette (Hunter), and Castti (Apothecary). Day/Night Cycle – The townscapes and Path Actions available to each character will change depending on if it is night or day, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery.

– The townscapes and Path Actions available to each character will change depending on if it is night or day, creating more opportunities for exploration and discovery. Latent Power – A new battle element in which characters can unleash a powerful ability once the ability’s gauge fills up during combat.

– A new battle element in which characters can unleash a powerful ability once the ability’s gauge fills up during combat. Crossed Paths – Additional stories will unfold between the protagonists as their journey progresses, further intertwining their narratives.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available to pre-order within the next 24 hours** in a Standard Digital Edition for PS5, PS4 and PC via STEAM. Standard Digital Edition pre-orders for Nintendo Switch will begin at a later date. A Standard Physical Edition for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order now through select retailers. A physical Collector’s Edition Set*** is also available to pre-order now for PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch exclusively via the SQUARE ENIX Store.

The physical Collector’s Edition Set includes the following:

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Standard Edition Game

Standard Edition Game OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Travelers Bust Set: bust figurines of the eight protagonists

Travelers Bust Set: bust figurines of the eight protagonists OCTOPATH TRAVELER II ART ALBUM: 44-page art book

ART ALBUM: 44-page art book OCTOPATH TRAVELER II –Extended Battle Tracks–: mini soundtrack CD

By pre-ordering the Digital Standard Edition, players can receive the “Travel Provisions” DLC pack, which contains the below consumable items to help players along their journey**** *****:

Healing Grape (M) x 5

Inspiriting Plum (M) x 5

Revitalizing Jam x 2

Gold Dust (can be sold for 5,000 leaves in game) x 1

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II will be available on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via STEAM on February 24, 2023. This title is not yet rated. For more information, visit: https://www.octopathtraveler2.com

* Total worldwide shipments and downloads as of August 2022.

** Pre-order start timing subject to change.

*** Please note this is a bundle set consisting of OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Standard Edition physical game and the OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Collector’s Goods Box. The physical game will NOT be packed inside the Collector’s Goods Box, but all items will ship together.

**** This pack may be sold at a later date.

***** These items can also be obtained by progressing through the game.

About OCTOPATH TRAVELER II

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II is a brand-new entry in the OCTOPATH TRAVELER series, the first installment of which was initially released in 2018 and sold over 3 million copies worldwide (as of August 2022). It takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.



Where will you go? What will you do? Whose tale will you bring to life?



Every path is yours to take.



Embark on an adventure all your own.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix, Inc. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX® and TAITO® branded entertainment content throughout the Americas as part of the Square Enix group of companies. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 173 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 85 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix, Inc. is a U.S.-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix, Inc. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com.

©2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.



OCTOPATH TRAVELER, CRYSTAL DYNAMICS, DRAGON QUEST, FINAL FANTASY, SPACE INVADERS, SQUARE ENIX, the SQUARE ENIX logo, and TAITO are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Square Enix group of companies. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

