Elysian Names Insurtech Leader Laila Beane as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Claims--Elysian, the first AI-Native Third-Party Administrator (TPA) built for complex commercial claims, today announced the appointment of Laila Beane as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Strategic Advisor. The appointment comes as claims leaders navigate a claims landscape defined by rising loss costs, adjuster attrition, and technology platforms that are too narrow to address the complexity of modern commercial claims.

More than two decades of experience leading marketing strategy and large transformation programs for high-growth startups and established companies positions her to help Elysian translate its sophisticated claims capabilities into clear, practical value for modernizing claims operations. Recently, she served as Partner and CMO for IntellectAI, the insurtech and wealthtech business of Intellect Design Arena.

"Claims organizations are being asked to make consequential decisions about increasingly complex technology, often under real cost and talent pressure,” said Grace Hanson, Elysian Founder and CEO. “Laila brings the experience needed to help insurers evaluate how advanced claims capabilities perform in real-world operations and deliver measurable improvements in outcomes.”

Beane's background in both carrier operations and insurtech innovation gives her a firsthand understanding of how insurers evaluate and leverage new technology. In this dual role, she will oversee go-to-market strategy, brand equity, and strategic partnerships, while also advising the executive team on long-term growth initiatives.

"Claims is an area where technology decisions have lasting operational consequences,” said Beane. "What drew me to Elysian was the unparalleled depth of claims expertise and their discipline to ethical innovation. I’m thrilled to join Elysian at such a pivotal moment in their journey.”

The appointment underscores Elysian’s commitment to disciplined growth, customer-centric innovation, and leadership excellence. With Laila’s guidance, the company aims to strengthen its market presence, deepen customer engagement, and accelerate its path toward sustainable scale.

About Elysian

Founded in late 2024, Elysian is the first AI-native TPA proven to achieve superior outcomes in commercial insurance. Elysian combines AI-orchestrated claims processing with elite adjusting talent to handle complex commercial claims with unprecedented efficiency. Intrinsic multimodal AI-agent orchestration, purpose-built machine learning, statistical optimization and autonomous decision systems to deliver precise insights that empower adjusters to make the right decisions. Learn more at www.elysian.is.

