Elucidata Launches AI Labs to Solve Biomedical AGI

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AGI--Elucidata today announced the launch of the AI Lab, an initiative focused on advancing Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) across multiple research areas in Biomedical R&D, starting with one of the hardest blockers to reliable, real world AI: out-of-distribution (OOD) problems.

“Traditional AI quietly assumes production data looks like training data; GenAI can only model from its underlying distribution, that’s a mathematical truth,” said Abhishek Jha, Co‑founder and CEO. “In biomedical R&D, that assumption breaks where it matters most: rare sub-populations, unexpected responses, and unusual signals. If we can reliably detect and explain out-of-distribution observations, we can build AI that holds up in the real world. AI Lab is our bet on that frontier.”

“AI Lab is the natural next-step in our journey of a decade,” said Swetabh Pathak, Co‑founder and CTO. “We’ve seen that the signal in scientific data doesn’t live in the margins, it lives beyond three sigma aka ‘normal’. Our mission is to build AI systems that can detect, clean, and operationalize those edge‑case signals instead of discarding them.”

From R&D hubs in San Francisco, Boston, and India, the Elucidata AI Lab unites scientists, ML engineers, product leaders, testers, and designers who work directly with customers to define real problems and solve them by combining high-quality data infrastructure with Agentic AI.

To start, the AI Lab will deliver OOD-aware AI solutions for pharma, biotech, agri-tech, healthcare providers, and diagnostics, built on Polly, Elucidata’s platform used by 100+ pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies and supporting 40+ programs at IND or later stages.

Building on this foundation, AI Labs will enhance Polly modules like Scout and Xtract to connect, extract, and standardize multimodal biomedical data, develop foundation models (including virtual-cell systems) and curated knowledge graphs, and create workflow-ready tools that automate routine analysis and enable EHR data mapping with LLMs in regulated settings. With AI Labs, Elucidata is assembling a world-class team fluent in biology, chemistry, drug discovery, software engineering, math, and business to turn these capabilities into real-world impact.

About Elucidata

Elucidata, a San Francisco, Boston, and India, based AI Solutions company helps Biomedical Research build trusted AI on ‘Real’ world biomedical data. Powered by a 170+ strong multidisciplinary team, the company delivers AI-ready data products that break barriers in human, plant and animal health. For more information, visit www.elucidata.io.

Swetabh.pathak@elucidata.io