Elucid Appoints Scott Burger as Chief Commercial Officer

Cardiovascular industry veteran will help propel Elucid’s next generation AI-powered software to the forefront of disease risk prediction and management

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TeamElucid—Elucid, Inc., a leading medical technology company providing physicians with AI-powered imaging analysis software to characterize cardiovascular disease, today announced the addition of Scott Burger as chief commercial officer. His appointment comes as Elucid expands the commercial footprint of its PlaqueIQ technology, the only FDA-cleared plaque analysis software to identify and match CT images to patient tissue samples, simulating what a pathologist would see under a microscope.

“We welcome Scott to our senior leadership team at this important time of growth for the company. His vast range of leadership experiences in the medical device and services space is exactly what we are looking for to take us to the next level as we increase our commercial footprint,” said Blake Richards, chief executive officer, Elucid. “Scott’s knowledge and track record of success will be vital for Elucid as we launch several next generation plaque and FFR CT products in the coming months.”

Scott brings more than 15 years of leadership experience and will lead sales, marketing, market access and customer success. He joins Elucid from CorVista Health, a non-invasive cardiac diagnostics company that combines advanced disciplines of mathematics, physics and machine-learning to reshape existing care pathways. Prior to his tenure at CorVista, Scott was commercial vice president at HeartFlow, and previously held leadership roles at Johnson & Johnson, superDimension, Bard and ConvaTec.

“Being at the forefront of what’s next in cardiovascular care is my passion, and I am thrilled to join Elucid at this exciting time of growth,” said Burger. “Elucid’s next generation FFR CT and plaque analysis has the potential to change how cardiovascular disease is managed and I look forward to working with the talented team to accelerate the adoption of Elucid’s groundbreaking technology.”

About Elucid



Elucid is a Boston-based medical technology company dedicated to bringing precision patient care, as currently practiced in oncology, to cardiology. Its AI-powered imaging analysis software, PlaqueIQ, is designed to deeply understand the biology of cardiovascular disease. The only FDA-cleared analysis software that objectively quantifies plaque morphology based on actual biology (validated against tens of thousands of tissue samples), PlaqueIQ equips physicians with critical information for assessing the risk of plaque rupture in arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke. The Elucid Plaque Analysis software is available for commercial use in the U.S. and South Korea. For more information, visit elucid.com.

