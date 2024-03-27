Elliptic Labs’ Launches AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ on ThinkPad™ X13 Gen 5, X13 2-in-1 Gen5, and X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 14” Laptops

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualHumanPresenceSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is announcing that its 100% software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor is shipping on select models of Lenovo’s newly announced ThinkPad X13 Gen 5 and X13 2-in-1 Gen 5. Additionally, Elliptic Labs is announcing that it is shipping on the previously launched ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 14” laptops. Elliptic Labs’ partner Intel are driving the ThinkPad X13 Gen 5, ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5, and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 14” laptops with the latest generation Intel Core Ultra chipsets. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.





Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ leverages the company’s expertise in ultrasound, AI, and sensor fusion to deliver software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensors that bring seamless user experiences at scale for the PC, smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries. The AI Virtual Human Presence Sensors deliver innovation, power, and value to Lenovo’s laptops, driving down power consumption while offering more user privacy and improved security. This announcement demonstrates how the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform is truly enhancing the user experience for Lenovo laptop users.

“Adding the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 5, ThinkPad X13 2-in-1 Gen 5, and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 14” models to our growing list of laptops in the market is a clear sign of the PC industry’s attraction for our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “With this announcement, we’re now shipping on (27) laptops models, and all of these are currently available in the market. For 2024, including this release, we’ve launched on nine total laptops. We remain focused to execute on the opportunity to bring more devices to market that are smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, AI Virtual Smart Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

Lenovo and ThinkPad are trademarks of Lenovo.

All other trademarks or service marks are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com