Elliptic Labs and Infineon Partner in Listen2Future Project to Bring Advanced Health and Wellbeing Features to Future Smart Home Devices

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, has partnered with a consortium of European companies, headed by Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX), in securing the “Listen2Future” project. This project will enable the development of new hardware audio sensors integrated with Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Sensor Platform™ targeting future smart home devices for innovative human wellness features. The Listen2Future project, a three year program, has been awarded 30 million euros, financed by investments from industry, subsidies from participating European countries, and the Key Digital Technologies Joint Undertaking (KDT-JU) program of the European Union.

Elliptic Labs participation in the Listen2Future project will focus on two future innovations: 1) human wellness monitoring with special attention placed on fall detection and 2) enabling a sensor “mesh network” to enhance and expand this wellness monitoring to larger physical areas across multiple, disparate smart home devices through Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Connection Sensor™. By leveraging the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, Elliptic Labs will utilize AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to achieve these goals while guaranteeing privacy and data protection.

“Representing the EU in the Listen2Future project with Infineon truly shows that Elliptic Labs holds a meaningful technological leadership role within Europe and globally,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Being recognized as a thought leader in AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion enables Elliptic Labs to help define the future role of technology in our lives. This further strengthens our team to continue our push to create devices that are smarter, greener, and more human-friendly.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

