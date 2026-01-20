EliseAI Expands NYC Footprint With Lease at Iconic Former Tiffany & Co. Building on Fifth Avenue

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EliseAI, the leading AI startup automating complex housing and healthcare systems, announced today the signing of a 10-year lease agreement with Chetrit Organization at 401 Fifth Avenue, establishing the building as its New York headquarters.

Located on the corner of Fifth Avenue and 37th Street, 401 Fifth Avenue is a landmark Midtown office building spanning eight floors and 240,000 square feet. EliseAI will occupy approximately 109,000 square feet, moving just a few blocks to expand its midtown New York headquarters more than 1.5x, reflecting its dynamic growth and long-term commitment to the city.

The company’s AI agents automate workflows for housing providers across approximately 1 in 6 apartments in the US and healthcare providers nationwide. With over 400 employees and growing recurring revenue 100%+ year over year, EliseAI has established itself as one of NYC’s most promising and fastest-growing tech companies.

“New York is very special to us; it’s where we started building EliseAI,” said Minna Song, EliseAI co-founder and CEO. “Choosing our new home here was critical due to our strong in-person culture and our commitment to creating a truly exceptional experience for our people to collaborate and do their best work. The new space will let us further scale our New York team, contribute to the city’s technology ecosystem, and build the next chapter of AI in housing and healthcare.”

Formerly the Tiffany & Co. building, the landmark 401 Fifth Avenue property was designed in 1905 by McKim, Mead & White. The building is a nationally recognized Stanford White landmark distinguished by its Italian Renaissance façade and historic Fifth Avenue presence.

“We are very pleased to welcome this prominent tenant to multiple floors of our Fifth Avenue property,” said Juda Chetrit and Michael Chetrit of The Chetrit Organization. “Their presence brings new energy to the corridor and underscores the continued transformation of the area, particularly as it emerges as a hub for innovative, AI-driven companies. With neighbors like Amazon, Fifth Avenue is clearly entering an exciting new chapter.”

EliseAI was represented by Evan Margolin, Valentin Stobetsky, Calum Waddell, Will McGarry and Hale King from JLL in the transaction. Chetrit Organization was represented by Brian Waterman, David Waterman and Alex Kesseler from Newmark, who serve as the exclusive leasing agents for the property.

About EliseAI

EliseAI transforms complex healthcare and housing systems. By deeply integrating into workflows and automating operations, it makes them efficient and cuts costs for all. Its platform supports medical practices with patient scheduling, intake and front-desk operations and helps property managers handle leasing, maintenance and resident engagement. EliseAI replaces fragmented tools with one integrated system that reduces manual work and improves accessibility and experience for residents and patients alike. The company is based in New York with teams in San Francisco, Boston and Chicago. To learn more, visit www.eliseai.com/careers.

About The Chetrit Organization

The Chetrit Organization is a leading, privately held real estate investment and development firm, led by Michael and Juda Chetrit, with a longstanding presence in New York City and major U.S. markets. As a long-term owner and hands-on landlord, the firm is known for its ability to create enduring value for tenants and partners alike, reinforcing its reputation as a stable, forward-thinking leader in real estate.

