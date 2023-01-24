Elements Receives $5 Million in Funding from Flyover Capital

Seed round extension will further Elements’ efforts to grow its client base and provide more innovative services

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Fintech—Elements, a mobile-first, client-centric financial monitoring platform, today announced it has secured a $5 million seed extension round to support its continued growth trajectory. The round was led by Flyover Capital, a Kansas-based firm renowned for investing in exceptional technology companies, and was joined by existing investors Kickstart Fund, Venture Capital, Grand Ventures, Forward VC, SaaS Venture Capital, and angel investors.

This new capital brings Elements’ total funds raised to more than $9 million. It also comes on the heels of a year in which the company achieved 10x year-over-year growth in the number of advisory firms onboarded to its platform. Elements now counts approximately 260 firms as clients. Further, earlier this year, Elements appointed Carl Richards, CFP, best known for his decade-long tenure as The New York Times’ “Sketch Guy,” as the firm’s Chief Brand Officer. The company also hired Wade Anderson, previously the CEO of OSPInsight International Inc., to be its Chief Operating Officer.

“At Elements, our goal is to put easy-to-use tools in advisors and clients’ hands to better the financial health of investors,” said Elements Chief Executive Officer Reese Harper, CFP. “We’re grateful to have investors who believe in this mission and share our commitment to ensuring that advisors have the requisite tools to level up their financial planning. This additional funding will enable us to continue to scale, innovate and bring new services to our advisors.”

In 2022, Elements created a simplified, streamlined one-page financial plan whereby advisors can use the information entered by their clients to quickly develop an elegant yet simple roadmap to guide the client’s financial life. This parallels Elements’ overall mission to provide a simpler way to get actionable financial advice into the hands of clients at scale.

“Market volatility and profound economic challenges in 2022 have laid bare shortcomings in the financial advice space, underscoring the need for solutions such as Elements,” Richards said. “Elements is modernizing the traditional financial planning model, evolving from a one-off product to an ever-evolving process to deepen relationships between the client and financial advisor.”

Elements features an easy-to-use mobile app that allows clients to quickly input their financial data, such as their income and debt. Financial advisors can subsequently leverage this information as well as 12 key financial vital signs—one for each major area of personal finance, including savings, tax and burn rate— to have meaningful conversations with their clients.

