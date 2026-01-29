Element U.S. Space & Defense Welcomes Nick Nenadovic as General Manager of its Space Center of Excellence in Santa Clarita, CA

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EUSSD--Element U.S. Space & Defense is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Nenadovic as the new General Manager of its Space Hardware and Shock & Vibration Testing Center of Excellence in Santa Clarita, California.

Nick is a highly accomplished aerospace and defense executive with more than 20 years of experience leading operational turnarounds, accelerating strategic growth, and delivering measurable enterprise value. His career includes senior leadership roles at industry leaders such as Boeing, GE Aviation, MD Helicopters, and several private‑equity–backed companies.

Across his tenure as interim CEO, EVP, President, and General Manager, Nick has secured over $300 million in mission‑critical defense contracts, overseen $575 million in capital allocation, and contributed to $1.7 billion in cost savings through disciplined execution and organizational leadership.

His broad experience spans rotorcraft, avionics, MRO, logistics, aerostructures, and government contracting. In his new role at Element U.S. Space & Defense, Nick will focus on driving operational excellence, strengthening customer partnerships, improving EBITDA performance, and enhancing workforce stability at our Space Center of Excellence.

We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the Element U.S. Space & Defense team and look forward to the impact of his leadership across our space and defense operations.

About Element U.S. Space & Defense

Element U.S. Space & Defense, (formerly NTS Technical Systems) stands at the forefront of testing innovation, as a trusted government testing partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies and prominent industry leaders across the space and defense sectors. Today, Element U.S. Space & Defense brings more than 60 years of experience and expertise in navigating the most complex projects and programs in the world. From centrifuge testing for the Mars rover, vibration testing for the Space Launch System (SLS), or environmental simulations for next-generation missiles, Element U.S. Space & Defense is the pioneering partner for highly custom, end-to-end testing design and implementation. For additional information about Element U.S. Space & Defense, visit www.elementdefense.com

