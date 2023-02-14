<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc Declares Q1 Dividend of $0.08 Per Share
Business Wire

Element Solutions Inc Declares Q1 Dividend of $0.08 Per Share

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) announced today that its board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of the company’s common stock. The declared dividend will be paid on March 15, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communication and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the payment of quarterly cash dividends in the future. These statements are based on management’s estimates and assumptions with respect to future events, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors including, without limitation, factors contained in the company’s periodic and other reports filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1- 203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Liz Cohen

Managing Director

Kekst CNC

1-212-521-4845

Articoli correlati

Vicarious Surgical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Meets Full Year 2022 Cash Burn Objective of $67 Million Announces Cost-Reduction Initiatives to Optimize Cash Burn and Extend Cash...
Continua a leggere

Palantir Reports Its First Quarter of Positive GAAP Net Income, GAAP EPS of $0.01 in Q4 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31,...
Continua a leggere

MariaDB Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cloud-related subscription revenue up 90% year-over-year REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MariaDB plc (NYSE: MRDB) today announced its financial results...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Vicarious Surgical Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire