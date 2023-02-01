Electronic Arts Reports Q3 FY23 Financial Results

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“In Q3, EA delivered high-quality experiences, driving record engagement across some of our biggest franchises and growing our player network. While our teams delivered for our players, the current macro environment impacted Q3 results,” said Andrew Wilson, CEO of Electronic Arts. “As we navigate the short-term, we’re focused on building for the long-term and remain confident about our future. With amazing talent, proven IP and growing player network, EA is operating from a position of strength.”

“As market uncertainty mounted during the quarter, we took measures to protect underlying profitability,” said Chris Suh, CFO. “We are prioritizing the player experience, directing investment to where it can have the most positive impact for our players and on growth.”

Selected Operating Highlights and Metrics

Net bookings 1 for the trailing twelve months was $7.146 billion, down 1% year-over-year.

for the trailing twelve months was $7.146 billion, down 1% year-over-year. Live services and other net bookings for the trailing twelve months were up 4% year-over-year and represent 75% of total net bookings.

The EA player network grew to more than 650 million at quarter end.

EA SPORTS FIFA 23 is pacing to be the biggest title in franchise history and delivered record engagement in Q3.

Our teams delivered two AAA titles, NHL 23 and Need for Speed Unbound, at quality, and provided 128 content updates across 36 titles.

The Sims welcomed over 10 million new players into the community during the quarter, with daily active users, weekly active users and monthly active users all up double digits year-over-year.

Selected Financial Highlights and Metrics

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.123 billion for the quarter and $1.377 billion for the trailing twelve months.

EA repurchased 2.6 million shares for $325 million during the quarter, bringing the total for the trailing twelve months to 10.2 million shares for $1.295 billion.

EA paid a cash dividend of $0.19 per share during the quarter, for a total of $52 million.

Dividend

EA has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share of the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 1, 2023.

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in $ millions, except per share amounts) Full game 622 616 Live services and other 1,259 1,173 Total net revenue 1,881 1,789 Net income 204 66 Diluted earnings per share 0.73 0.23 Operating cash flow 1,123 1,534 Value of shares repurchased 325 325 Number of shares repurchased 2.6 2.4

The following GAAP-based financial data2 and tax rate of 19% was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement of Operations Acquisition- related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online- enabled games) Stock-based compensation Total net revenue 1,881 – 461 – Cost of revenue 568 (26 ) – (2 ) Gross profit 1,313 26 461 2 Total operating expenses 1,024 (50 ) – (139 ) Operating income 289 76 461 141 Interest and other income (expense), net (7 ) – – – Income before provision for income taxes 282 76 461 141 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted 278

Trailing Twelve Months Financial Highlights

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 (in $ millions) Full game 2,003 1,805 Live services and other 5,374 4,707 Total net revenue 7,377 6,512 Net income 1,039 640 Operating cash flow 1,377 1,826 Value of shares repurchased 1,295 1,300 Number of shares repurchased 10.2 9.4

The following GAAP-based financial data2 was used internally by company management to adjust its GAAP results in order to assess EA’s operating results. During fiscal 2022, management used a tax rate of 18% and in fiscal 2023 a tax rate of 19%.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP-Based Financial Data (in $ millions) Statement of Operations Acquisition- related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online- enabledgames) Stock-based compensation Total net revenue 7,377 – (231 ) – Cost of revenue 1,763 (140 ) – (7 ) Gross profit 5,614 140 (231 ) 7 Total operating expenses 4,092 (184 ) – (524 ) Operating income 1,522 324 (231 ) 531 Interest and other income (expense), net (21 ) – – – Income before provision for income taxes 1,501 324 (231 ) 531

Operating Metric

The following is a calculation of our total net bookings1 for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,881 1,789 7,377 6,512 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 461 788 (231 ) 742 Total net bookings 2,342 2,577 7,146 7,254

Business Outlook as of January 31, 2023

EA announced a new release date for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which will launch globally on April 28th. More information is provided on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2023

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $1.700 billion to $1.800 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately ($25) million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $14 million to $55 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $0.05 to $0.20.

The Company estimates a share count of 277 million for purposes of calculating fourth quarter fiscal 2023 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

Net bookings 1 is expected to be approximately $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion. This guidance includes the shift of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor to Q1 FY24.

is expected to be approximately $1.675 billion to $1.775 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data2 and updated long-term tax rate of 19% are used internally by EA to adjust GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Three Months Ending March 31, 2023 GAAP-Based Financial Data* GAAP Guidance Range Acquisition- related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online- enabled games) Stock-based compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 1,700 to 1,800 – (25 ) – Cost of revenue 395 to 415 (25 ) – – Operating expense 1,075 to 1,085 (35 ) – (140 ) Income before provision for income taxes 235 to 304 60 (25 ) 140 Net income 14 to 55 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 277

* The mid-point of the range has been used for purposes of presenting the reconciling items.

Fiscal Year 2023 Expectations – Ending March 31, 2023

Financial metrics:

Net revenue is expected to be approximately $7.252 billion to $7.352 billion. Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) is expected to be approximately ($182) million.

Net income is expected to be approximately $828 million to $869 million.

Diluted earnings per share is expected to be approximately $2.97 to $3.11.

Operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $1.400 billion to $1.450 billion.

The Company estimates a share count of 279 million for purposes of calculating fiscal year 2023 diluted earnings per share.

Operational metric:

Net bookings1 is expected to be approximately $7.070 billion to $7.170 billion.

In addition, the following outlook for GAAP-based financial data2 and updated long-term tax rate of 19% are used internally by EA to adjust GAAP expectations to assess EA’s operating results and plan for future periods:

Twelve Months Ending March 31, 2023 GAAP-Based Financial Data* GAAP Guidance Range Acquisition- related expenses Change in deferred net revenue (online- enabled games) Stock-based compensation (in $ millions) Total net revenue 7,252 to 7,352 – (182 ) – Cost of revenue 1,739 to 1,759 (120 ) – (5 ) Operating expense 4,126 to 4,136 (167 ) – (541 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,380 to 1,449 287 (182 ) 546 Net income 828 to 869 Number of shares used in computation: Diluted shares 279

* The mid-point of the range has been used for purposes of presenting the reconciling items.

Conference Call and Supporting Documents

Electronic Arts will host a conference call on January 31, 2023 at 2:00 pm PT (5:00 pm ET) to review its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 and its outlook for the future. During the course of the call, Electronic Arts may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live through the following dial-in number (888) 330-2446 (domestic) or (240) 789-2732 (international), using the conference code 5939891 or via webcast at EA’s IR Website at http://ir.ea.com.

EA has posted a slide presentation with a financial model of EA’s historical results and guidance on EA’s IR Website. EA will also post the prepared remarks and a transcript from the conference call on EA’s IR Website.

A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until February 15, 2023 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using pin code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year on EA’s IR Website.

1 Net bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or sold-in physically in the period. Net bookings is calculated by adding total net revenue to the change in deferred net revenue for online-enabled games.



2 For more information about the nature of the GAAP-based financial data, please refer to EA’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenue 1,881 1,789 5,552 5,166 Cost of revenue 568 631 1,344 1,440 Gross profit 1,313 1,158 4,208 3,726 Operating expenses: Research and development 556 539 1,693 1,607 Marketing and sales 256 293 723 716 General and administrative 162 163 503 508 Amortization and impairment of intangibles 50 61 132 131 Total operating expenses 1,024 1,056 3,051 2,962 Operating income 289 102 1,157 764 Interest and other income (expense), net (7 ) (11 ) (12 ) (39 ) Income before provision for income taxes 282 91 1,145 725 Provision for income taxes 78 25 331 161 Net income 204 66 814 564 Earnings per share Basic 0.74 0.23 2.93 1.99 Diluted 0.73 0.23 2.92 1.97 Number of shares used in computation Basic 276 283 278 284 Diluted 278 285 279 287

Results (in $ millions, except per share data)

The following table reports the variance of the actuals versus our guidance provided on November 1, 2022 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 plus a comparison to the actuals for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Guidance (Mid-Point) 2022 Actuals 2021 Actuals Variance Net revenue Net revenue 1,875 6 1,881 1,789 GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 600 (139 ) 461 788 Cost of revenue Cost of revenue 570 (2 ) 568 631 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (30 ) 4 (26 ) (44 ) Stock-based compensation — (2 ) (2 ) (1 ) Operating expenses Operating expenses 1,085 (61 ) 1,024 1,056 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses (35 ) (15 ) (50 ) (61 ) Stock-based compensation (150 ) 11 (139 ) (128 ) Income before tax Income before tax 219 63 282 91 GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 65 11 76 105 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 600 (139 ) 461 788 Stock-based compensation 150 (9 ) 141 129 Tax rate used for management reporting 19 % 19 % 18 % Earnings per share Basic 0.51 0.23 0.74 0.23 Diluted 0.51 0.22 0.73 0.23 Number of shares used in computation Basic 277 (1 ) 276 283 Diluted 279 (1 ) 278 285

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in $ millions) December 31, 2022 March 31, 20222 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,202 2,732 Short-term investments 351 330 Receivables, net 836 650 Other current assets 453 439 Total current assets 3,842 4,151 Property and equipment, net 553 550 Goodwill 5,380 5,387 Acquisition-related intangibles, net 735 962 Deferred income taxes, net 2,443 2,243 Other assets 517 507 TOTAL ASSETS 13,470 13,800 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 62 101 Accrued and other current liabilities 1,243 1,388 Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 1,808 2,024 Total current liabilities 3,113 3,513 Senior notes, net 1,879 1,878 Income tax obligations 525 386 Deferred income taxes, net 1 1 Other liabilities 401 397 Total liabilities 5,919 6,175 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 3 3 Retained earnings 7,585 7,607 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (37 ) 15 Total stockholders’ equity 7,551 7,625 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 13,470 13,800

2 Derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in $ millions) Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income 204 66 814 564 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, amortization, accretion and impairment 122 146 363 345 Stock-based compensation 141 129 406 403 Change in assets and liabilities Receivables, net 90 56 (186 ) (390 ) Other assets (28 ) (24 ) (53 ) (75 ) Accounts payable (74 ) (51 ) (21 ) (9 ) Accrued and other liabilities 297 433 28 183 Deferred income taxes, net (47 ) — (203 ) (140 ) Deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) 418 779 (215 ) 574 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,123 1,534 933 1,455 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capital expenditures (48 ) (48 ) (160 ) (135 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 77 65 243 1,193 Purchase of short-term investments (90 ) (69 ) (263 ) (438 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — 3 — (3,391 ) Net cash used in investing activities (61 ) (49 ) (180 ) (2,771 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock 3 3 47 44 Cash dividends paid (52 ) (48 ) (158 ) (145 ) Cash paid to taxing authorities for shares withheld from employees (44 ) (72 ) (161 ) (193 ) Repurchase and retirement of common stock (325 ) (325 ) (970 ) (975 ) Net cash used in financing activities (418 ) (442 ) (1,242 ) (1,269 ) Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents 19 (3 ) (41 ) (5 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents 663 1,040 (530 ) (2,590 ) Beginning cash and cash equivalents 1,539 1,630 2,732 5,260 Ending cash and cash equivalents 2,202 2,670 2,202 2,670

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions, except per share data) Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 YOY % FY22 FY22 FY23 FY23 FY23 Change Net revenue Net revenue 1,789 1,825 1,767 1,904 1,881 5 % GAAP-based financial data Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461 Gross profit Gross profit 1,158 1,406 1,453 1,442 1,313 13 % Gross profit (as a % of net revenue) 65 % 77 % 82 % 76 % 70 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 44 45 30 39 26 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461 Stock-based compensation 1 2 2 1 2 Operating income Operating income 102 365 441 427 289 183 % Operating income (as a % of net revenue) 6 % 20 % 25 % 22 % 15 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 105 97 69 82 76 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461 Stock-based compensation 129 125 125 140 141 Net income Net income 66 225 311 299 204 209 % Net income (as a % of net revenue) 4 % 12 % 18 % 16 % 11 % GAAP-based financial data Acquisition-related expenses 105 97 69 82 76 Change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games)1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461 Stock-based compensation 129 125 125 140 141 Tax rate used for management reporting 18 % 18 % 19 % 19 % 19 % Diluted earnings per share 0.23 0.80 1.11 1.07 0.73 217 % Number of shares used in computation Basic 283 281 279 278 276 Diluted 285 283 281 279 278

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Supplemental Financial Information and Business Metrics (in $ millions) Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 YOY % FY22 FY22 FY23 FY23 FY23 Change QUARTERLY NET REVENUE PRESENTATIONS Net revenue by composition Full game downloads 400 312 237 328 423 6 % Packaged goods 216 126 104 274 199 (8 %) Full game 616 438 341 602 622 1 % Live services and other 1,173 1,387 1,426 1,302 1,259 7 % Total net revenue 1,789 1,825 1,767 1,904 1,881 5 % Full game 34 % 24 % 19 % 32 % 33 % Live services and other 66 % 76 % 81 % 68 % 67 % Total net revenue % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % GAAP-based financial data Full game downloads 179 (103 ) (111 ) 17 45 Packaged goods 105 (68 ) (65 ) 16 20 Full game 284 (171 ) (176 ) 33 65 Live services and other 504 97 (292 ) (183 ) 396 Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by composition1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461 Net revenue by platform Console 1,138 1,092 1,042 1,161 1,152 1 % PC & Other 374 420 402 423 435 16 % Mobile 277 313 323 320 294 6 % Total net revenue 1,789 1,825 1,767 1,904 1,881 5 % GAAP-based financial data Console 608 (86 ) (405 ) (134 ) 423 PC & Other 137 3 (54 ) 8 29 Mobile 43 9 (9 ) (24 ) 9 Total change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) by platform1 788 (74 ) (468 ) (150 ) 461

1 The change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of cash flows does not necessarily equal the change in deferred net revenue (online-enabled games) in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of operations primarily due to the impact of unrecognized gains/losses on cash flow hedges.

