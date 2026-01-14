Electro Rent at 60: Empowering Engineers to Test What’s Next—Without Limits

WEST HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#60thAnniversary--Electro Rent, a leading global provider of test equipment and technology solutions, celebrates 60 years of helping engineers, innovators, and procurement teams bring ideas to life with greater speed, flexibility, and confidence.

Founded in 1965 as a pioneer in test equipment rental, Electro Rent has evolved into a trusted one-source partner offering a comprehensive portfolio of rental, leasing, certified pre-owned, and new equipment, along with asset optimization for organizations managing complex or high-stakes testing requirements globally.

Over time, Electro Rent has expanded its global footprint significantly, supported by continued investment. Strategic acquisitions, including Microlease and Livingston, strengthened Electro Rent’s presence across EMEA, while new offices in APAC supported its transformation into a truly global organization.

“For six decades, our mission has been clear – simplify access to the tools that fuel innovation,” said George Acris, Vice President, Global Marketing at Electro Rent. “As technology advances and timelines accelerate, our role as a flexible, OEM-independent partner has never been more vital. We help our customers reduce cost, avoid delays, and stay ahead of what’s next.”

To commemorate the milestone, Electro Rent is highlighting 15 innovations that redefined how customers source and manage test equipment, including the MyER™ customer portal, flexible Rent-to-Own programs, and dedicated application engineering support.

With deep technical capabilities and over $1 billion of test equipment, Electro Rent continues to serve industries where precision and performance are the top priority, including aerospace and defense, semiconductors, telecommunications, and automotive electronics, among others.

The company’s continued global investment, including warehouses and operational facilities in California, Mechelen (BE), and Penang (MY), reinforces Electro Rent’s long-term commitment to serving customers worldwide.

As AI, 5G, EVs, satellites, and future innovations redefine the future, Electro Rent remains committed to guiding engineers toward smarter testing decisions—with the freedom to test what’s next, without limits.

Learn more at www.electrorent.com.

