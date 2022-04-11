Electra Vehicles, Inc. Welcomes Electric Vehicle Industry Expert Alexander Hitzinger to Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BMS–On April 5, 2022, automotive industry leader Alexander (Alex) Hitzinger was appointed to the Board of Directors at Electra Vehicles, Inc. as an Independent Board Member. The appointment marks another critical milestone for the growing AI battery software startup as the company expands its expert roster of electric vehicle leaders from the transportation industry.





Hitzinger boasts an extensive engineering and leadership career where he led key autonomous and electric vehicle projects. His career began at Toyota as a development engineer before working in the Formula 1 world as Head of Formula 1 Development at Cosworth and Head of Advanced Technologies at Red Bull’s Formula 1 Team. His penchant for leading cutting edge automotive technology projects led him to serve as Technical Director for the three times victorious Porsche 919 at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Head of Product Design at Apple for Project Titan before co-founding and serving as CEO at ARTEMIS, where he lead the creation of a visionary autonomous vehicle concept. Most recently, Hitzinger served as Senior Vice President of Autonomous Driving at VW Group and Member of the Executive Board VWN, where he was involved in the development of the ID Buzz. With more than 20 years of experience in the automotive and electric vehicle industries, Hitzinger begins a new phase of his career with the aim of supporting promising young companies with disruptive technologies as they enter the automotive and electric vehicle world stage.

“I am looking for outstanding companies, with industry leading technologies, where I can help the management in deriving a successful strategy for scaling the company and the technology. Electra Vehicles, Inc. is exactly this type of company,” says Hitzinger. “The electrification of transportation is in full swing, but in many areas of the technology stack, there are still outdated technologies deployed. Electra is closing one of these gaps with its sophisticated battery performance management, and therefore I couldn’t be happier about joining Electra’s Board of Directors.”

CEO and Co-founder of Electra Vehicles, Fabrizio Martini, expresses his delight at welcoming Hitzinger to the Board: “The Electra team is honored, proud, and glad to welcome on its Board of Directors an extraordinary visionary like Alex Hitzinger. Alex is a world-renowned expert and award-winning talent in the Mobility sector. His experience, knowledge, and vision will guide Electra Vehicles, Inc. to make a significant global impact. I am genuinely excited to start partnering with Alex to bring the most advanced ML/AI-based technology worldwide for battery management solutions in the marketplace to enhance today’s transition to electric transportation.”

Electra Vehicles is a leading B2B AI software company headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with a presence in Italy that produces embedded and Cloud-connected software to optimize the performance of electric vehicle battery systems for range, lifetime, charging, and safety benefits. Electra’s onboard EVE-Ai™ 360 Adaptive Controls and Cloud-based EVE-Ai™ Fleet Analytics are software that provide battery system performance insights, battery-conscious driver recommendations, and intelligent charging control strategies based on a continuously updating Adaptive Cell Model, making Electra’s EVE-Ai™ a necessity for electrified applications worldwide. In 2021, Electra Vehicles, Inc. became a BlackBerry IVY Fund investee and is a proud member of the BlackBerry IVY ecosystem.

