Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. PT / 6:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nikolay Beliov
Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co

Madge Miller
Elastic Corporate Communications

PR-Team@elastic.co

