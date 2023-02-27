Elastic to Present in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that its management will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 3:20 p.m. PT / 6:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

