Elastic to Host Financial Analyst Day on September 19, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will host its Financial Analyst Day in San Francisco on September 19, 2022 beginning at 1:00 p.m. PT. Key members of Elastic’s management team will discuss the company’s product vision, market opportunity, go-to-market strategy, and financial model.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Elastic’s Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co.

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Nikolay Beliov
Elastic Investor Relations

ir@elastic.co
+1 650 695 1055

Lisa Boughner
Elastic Corporate Communications

lisa.boughner@elastic.co

