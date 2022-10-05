Elastic Names Barrie Sheers Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Japan

Ex-Microsoft and EMC Executive Joins Elastic to Accelerate Business and Cloud Growth, and Expand Customer Relationships

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the company behind Elasticsearch, today announced the appointment of Barrie Sheers as vice president, Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ). Based in Singapore, Sheers will report directly to Elastic’s Chief Sales Officer, Michael Cremen.





Sheers will lead Elastic’s business strategy and operations in APJ and will be responsible for overall business growth, particularly strategic growth initiatives and long-term strategies to drive cloud hypergrowth, opportunities in new market segments, and increase customer lifetime value.

Sheers brings over 20 years of executive-level experience leading high-performing, customer-centric teams at some of the world’s largest cloud and enterprise technology companies. He joins Elastic from Microsoft, where he served as chief partner officer, APJ, responsible for building the partner ecosystem across Asia to improve sales performance.

Prior to this role, Sheers was Microsoft’s managing director for New Zealand. Sheers also held senior positions leading the APJ region at Dell Software Group, Quest Software, Sybase and EMC.

Supporting Quotes:

“ I’m thrilled to welcome Barrie to Elastic. He joins us at a significant time as we continue building market momentum and accelerate our cloud business,” said Michael Cremen, chief of global sales, Elastic. “ Barrie’s deep expertise in the cloud market, coupled with his extensive experience in creating and executing go-to-market strategies in the APJ region, will position Elastic for accelerated growth and scale while helping our customers solve the problems that truly matter.”

“ It is an exciting time to join Elastic and leverage my cloud experience to strengthen existing and new customer relationships and accelerate the company’s ongoing momentum to its next phase of growth,” said Barrie Sheers, vice president, APJ, Elastic. “ I look forward to empowering more organizations to accelerate the results that matter with the power of the Elastic Search Platform and our solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security.”

About Elastic:

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) is a leading platform for search-powered solutions. We help organizations, their employees, and their customers accelerate the results that matter. With solutions in Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security, we enhance customer and employee search experiences, keep mission-critical applications running smoothly, and protect against cyber threats. Delivered wherever data lives, in one cloud, across multiple clouds, or on-premise, Elastic enables its customers to achieve new levels of success at scale and on a single platform. Learn more at elastic.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which include but are not limited to, statements regarding the appointment of Mr. Sheers as our Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan and his involvement in our growth and scaling strategies. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties related to the future conduct and growth of Elastic’s business and the markets in which Elastic operates. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of Elastic’s website at ir.elastic.co and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Elastic assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

