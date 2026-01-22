Elastic Announces General Availability of Agent Builder with Expanded Capabilities

Elastic Agent Builder grounds AI agents in enterprise data, executes context-driven answers and actions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, announced the general availability of Agent Builder, a complete set of capabilities that helps developers quickly build secure, reliable, context-driven AI agents.

AI agents need the right context to perform complex tasks accurately. Built on Elasticsearch, Agent Builder excels at context engineering by delivering relevance in a unified platform that scales, searches, and analyzes enterprise data. It dramatically simplifies the entire agent workflow with native data prep and ingestion, retrieval and ranking, built-in and custom tools, native conversational experience, and agent observability. Developers can use Agent Builder to chat with their data or build a context-driven custom agent in minutes.

"Agent Builder has native MCP and A2A protocol support, enabling seamless deployments within Microsoft Foundry and Microsoft Agent Framework,” said Amanda Silver, CVP, Microsoft CoreAI. “This gives our users a way to build context-rich, agentic AI leveraging Elasticsearch as a Knowledge Source and powered by Microsoft Foundry."

"Agentic systems fail today because connecting AI to tools and data is complex," said Sam Partee, co-founder at Arcade.dev. "Elastic Agent Builder with Arcade.dev gives developers a structured, secure way to handle how agents retrieve context, reason, and act, taking agents from demo to production grade."

“Unlocking enterprise context from unstructured data sources is key to building effective agents,” said Jerry Liu, CEO at LlamaIndex. “Elastic Agent Builder combined with LlamaIndex’s complex document processing strengthens the critical context layer, helping teams retrieve, process, and prepare data so agents can reason more accurately and deliver better outcomes.”

Introducing Workflows

Elastic also introduced Elastic Workflows (tech preview), a new capability that extends Agent Builder’s functionality by enabling agents to reliably take action across systems.

Many agent-building frameworks require LLMs to plan and manage every step of the automation. However, AI lacks the reliability of rule-based actions, a critical capability for organizations. Workflows closes this gap. Now, agents built with Agent Builder can leverage Workflows to orchestrate internal and external systems to take actions, gather and transform data and context with precision. Agent Builder and Workflows enable developers to build context-driven agents that can reason accurately and execute predictably.

"Agent Builder simplifies working with messy enterprise data, giving developers a secure, reliable foundation to build context-driven agents at scale,” said Ken Exner, chief product officer at Elastic. “Elastic Workflows complements this foundation by giving those agents built-in, rules-based automation for simple tasks. By enhancing Agent Builder with Workflows, teams get a single system that delivers both intelligent reasoning and dependable automation, which is exactly what enterprises need to move from pilots to real-world impact.”

Agents developed with Agent Builder are model-agnostic and compatible with managed model-as-a-service providers, including the cloud hyperscalers.

Availability

Agent Builder is available in Elastic Cloud Serverless and is included with the Enterprise Tier in Elastic Cloud Hosted and self-managed Elastic Stack releases for existing customers.

Workflows is available in tech preview.

Additional Resources

About Elastic

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC), the Search AI Company, integrates its deep expertise in search technology with artificial intelligence to help everyone transform all of their data into answers, actions, and outcomes. Elastic's Search AI Platform — the foundation for its search, observability, and security solutions — is used by thousands of companies, including more than 50% of the Fortune 500. Learn more at elastic.co.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of elasticsearch BV and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Elastic PR

PR-team@elastic.co