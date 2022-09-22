Elastacloud to Introduce the Academy

Elastacloud appoints Laury Behrens as Elastacloud’s Head of Academy

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastacloud Ltd, a cloud consultancy, announced the new appointment of Laury Behrens as Head of Academy, effective immediately.

Elastacloud’s continued growth has led to it establishing the Academy, which specialises in providing unrivalled tech expertise in reskilling internal Elastaclouders as well as reskilling customer IT departments. This will allow data professionals to evolve with technology, through Elastacloud’s learning platform and tech experts.

Laury's expertise in education and technology will help lead and delivery the programme, to match technology’s accelerating change.

Laury Behrens is an astute business and technology strategist that’s led many multi-disciplined teams through the phases of business development, product, and platform life cycles. Her background stems from positioning digital transformations and the use of data to meet business, stakeholders, and market demands. She has over 20 years of technology experience in distinct sectors including education, energy, renewables, manufacturing, and more.

“Having worked with Elastacloud in the past, I have seen the real tangible benefits their team can bring to a business. In joining, I will contribute my practical experiences in building teams and driving the change to always exceed our customers’ expectations. My passion is finding that right combination between people, process, and technology for that moment and build for the future”

About Elastacloud

Elastacloud is an expert consultancy specialising in cloud-native solutions. Passionately delivering true intelligence to businesses data. We are leaders across Data Engineering, Azure Architecture, Data Science, Business Intelligence, IoT, Security, Sustainability & Data Governance.

Founded in 2011 with global reach and offices based in UK, Brazil, Spain, & India we provide an unparalleled experience across various industries as Microsoft Gold Partners.

