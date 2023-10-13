Eight World Wide Technology Employees Recognized as Technology All-Stars and Rising Stars at 2023 Women of Color STEM Conference

The 2023 Women of Color STEM Conference helps women advance their education and careers in the science, technology, engineering, and math fields

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider, today announced that eight of its employees will be honored during the 28th Annual Women of Color STEM Conference on October 12-14. In conjunction with Women of Color magazine, this conference helps women to advance their education and excel in their careers pertaining to the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields.





The Women of Color STEM Awards has been recognizing the significant contributions of women in the STEM fields since 1995. Each year, judges select award recipients from a talented pool of promising new hires, mid-career professionals, managers and executives.

This year’s WWT Women of Color STEM award winners include:

Technology All-Star Category

Kim Miller-Anderson, Sr. Director Strategic Initiatives & Operations

Sandi Tolliver, Director of Communications

Technology Rising-Star Category

Kristin Casey, Senior Marketing Director

Krystin Hogan Pettaway, Software Quality Engineer

Mia Hunt, Strategic Engagement Manager-Strategic Resourcing

Rachel Gore, Army Global Enterprise Modernization Software and Services (GEMSS) Customer Success Executive

Aparna Kumar, Managing Director of Public Sector Advisory Services

Jyothsna Rajyam, Professional DevOps Engineer

The women recognized in the Rising-Star category are young women of color who have shown dedication to help shape technology for the future, whereas the All-Star category comprises accomplished women of color from mid-level to advanced stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in the workplace and in their communities.

“This recognition not only acknowledges my career accomplishments but underscores the importance of creating inclusive spaces where everyone is valued, and I am beyond honored to be recognized alongside this group of women,” said Kristin Casey, Senior Marketing Director at WWT.

“When women of color unite, the world can’t help but shine brighter. In the spirit of sisterhood and resilience, I am humbled and honored to accept this award, not just for myself, but for the countless women of color who have broken barriers, defied expectations, and paved the way for future generations. Let us continue to uplift and empower one another, for our strength lies in our diversity, our voices in our unity, and our power in our collective determination,” said Rachel Gore, Army Global Enterprise Modernization Software and Services (GEMSS) Customer Success Executive at WWT.

WWT employs thousands of professionals in the STEM fields and believes in their ability to make a difference in the world through commitment, action and accountability. Through continuously investing in a culture of inclusion that drives shared value across people, business and community, WWT fosters a workplace environment that enables employees to better themselves while driving impact for clients, partners and communities across the globe.

“It’s such an honor to have eight women of WWT be recognized for their skills and accomplishments during this year’s Women of Color STEM Conference,” said Ann Marr, Executive Vice President, Global Human Resources at WWT. “As a female leader myself, it is remarkable to see how WWT’s commitment to finding diverse talent, including women of STEM who bring their unique experiences, background and passions to their career, has resulted in awards such as this one. Congrats to these remarkable leaders for such an honorable accomplishment!”

According to The World Bank, women make up less than one-third of the world’s workforce in technology-related fields. WWT continues to be heavily involved with several organizations aimed at increasing diversity and inclusion in STEM fields, such as the BEYA STEM Conference which brings together military leaders, professionals and students to share their career experiences; the National Academy Foundation (NAF) to promote interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) related fields and the Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls to help enable diverse women leaders.

About World Wide Technology



Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $17 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world’s most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With nearly 9,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT’s culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

