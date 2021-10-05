eFileCabinet Expands Document Management and Workflow Automation Footprint with Launch of New Point of Presence in Canada

eFileCabinet expands global footprint, making its leading digital transformation offerings available to more customers in Canada

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eFileCabinet today announced a new regional point of presence (PoP) in Canada. Today’s announcement is a part of eFileCabinet’s global expansion of PoPs to additional geographic locations to meet growing customer demand for its powerful document management and workflow automation platform.

This new PoP in Canada will help better serve the needs of select customers in Canada with more stringent Canadian data residency and data processing requirements.

“At eFileCabinet, we help our customers automate and secure repetitive, document-centric processes so they can focus on the work that matters most,” said Jesse Wood, eFileCabinet CEO. “We are very excited to be able to better serve our Canadian customers by offering our powerful digital transformation benefits to more customers in Canada.”

With the adoption of the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), some companies and government agencies are now specifically required to limit sensitive data from crossing Canadian borders.

The company’s new Canada PoP follows previous expansions with PoPs in the UK and in the US for GovCloud customers. With its continued expansion into additional regions, including Canada, eFileCabinet continues to provide high-value cloud-based document management and workflow automation solutions, including Rubex, the company’s award-winning flagship platform.

Availability

eFileCabinet is now available in Canada. Please contact SalesRequest@eFileCabinet.com for additional product and service availability information.

About eFileCabinet

Since 2001, eFileCabinet has been perfecting its approach to intelligent organization to create one of the most advanced document management systems on the market. As a leader in document management, workflow automation, and secure file-sharing, eFileCabinet has been helping businesses increase profitability and growth by revolutionizing their outdated business processes.

For more, visit efilecabinet.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

