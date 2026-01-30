EFG Companies Wins Gold and Silver Stevie® Awards for Driving Client Revenue Through Employee Insights and Innovation

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ContactCenter--EFG Companies continues its winning streak, bringing home a Gold and a Silver in the 20th Annual Stevie® Awards for Sales and Customer Service. Notching a total of 42 Stevie® awards to date, this year’s awards in Contact Center of the Year and Sales Collaboration Team of the Year reflect the company’s constant focus on data and innovation to meet client profitability goals. The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world’s top honors for customer service, contact center, business development, and sales professionals. For more information, visit www.efgcompanies.com.

Gold Stevie Award for Contact Center of the Year

The Gold Award in Contact Center of the Year (<100 seats) Financial Institutions recognizes the company’s innovative, employee-driven EFG Idea Tank program and the impact of its Operations team in driving revenue, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. To date, more than half of all ideas submitted to the Idea Tank have come from the Operations team, whose firsthand insights into contract and claim management play a major role in the company’s success.

EFG’s Operations team members identify practical opportunities to generate revenue, reduce costs, and improve operational efficiency. Their direct experience with EFG’s systems and processes enables high-value improvements that translate into measurable results. Idea Tank ideas generated by the Operations team have increased productivity by more than 1,000 person-hours annually, reduced claim cycle time by 24 to 48 hours, and delivered more than $3 million in underwriting profit to dealers. The success of these contributions underscores the importance of empowering employees at every level of the organization to shape EFG’s continued growth.

Judges commented, “EFG’s Operations team united front-line care with back-office expertise to deliver industry-leading service, drive multimillion-dollar process gains,” all while sustaining an A+ BBB reputation and exceptional Google star-rating.

Silver Stevie Award for Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration Team of the Year

EFG received the Silver Award in Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration Team of the Year for the launch of the powersports Million Mile Limited Engine Protection Loyalty Program to address challenges facing both powersports dealers and consumers. Within a span of 60 days, EFG’s sales and support teams created and launched the only program of its kind, providing dealers with:

a complimentary product differentiating EFG dealers from their competitors

an increase in critical back-end revenue via a wrap vehicle service contract

stronger consumer relationships

a tool driving traffic back to the dealership service drive

Consumers benefit from complimentary protection, shielding them from costly repairs to the most critical component of their vehicle – the engine. To date, EFG’s Powersports division has generated a 45% increase in year-over-year revenue, the majority of which is attributable to the launch of the Million Mile program. The increase is reflected both in the organic growth of existing client accounts and the rate of new account acquisition. EFG projects that its dealerships will increase unit sales by 11% and add approximately $325 in revenue per powersports vehicle sold.

Judges commented that “EFG Companies provides a textbook example of 'Cross-Functional Sales Collaboration'. The rapid 60-day development and launch of the Million Mile Limited Engine Protection Loyalty Program clearly illustrates how sales, product, legal, IT, and marketing departments can align to solve a specific market crisis.”

“These awards reflect the culture we’ve intentionally built at EFG. One where innovation isn’t limited to leadership but also driven by team members who are closest to our clients, partners, and contract holders every day,” said Jennifer Rappaport, President and CEO of EFG Companies. “This program and these teams prove that when you empower people with the right incentives and shared accountability, the results are extraordinary.”

2026 marks the twelfth consecutive year that EFG has been recognized with multiple awards for national excellence. EFG has now received 15 Gold Stevie awards for the company’s dedication to setting the bar high in the consumer protection product industry for client engagement and overall customer experience.

About EFG Companies

For almost 50 years, EFG Companies has provided consumer protection programs for vehicles and residences across seven market channels. The company’s strategic intent is to build sustainable market differentiation and profitability for its clients and partners, including dealers, lenders, manufacturers, independent marketers, and agents. EFG’s award-winning engagement model is built upon the belief that the company serves as an extension of its clients’ management teams, providing ongoing F&I development, training, product development, compliance, and nationally recognized product administration with an ASE-certified claims team. Learn more about EFG at: www.efgcompanies.com

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media contact:

mbarnett@efgusa.com

214-868-8861