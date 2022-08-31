Home Business Wire Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
Business Wire

Edgio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

di Business Wire

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO, the platform of choice to power unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge, today announced participation at the Lake Street BIG6 Investor Conference in New York City on September 14, 2022. Management will participate in one-on-one/small group meetings.

About Edgio:

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) makes connected living faster, safer and simpler to manage by powering unmatched speed, security and simplicity at the edge with our seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming solutions. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user. Dedicated to providing unparalleled client care and extending value every step of the way, Edgio is a partner of choice, driving about 20% of worldwide internet traffic to support the most popular shows, movies, sports, games and music, and instant-loading websites. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sameet Sinha (646) 337-8909

ir@edg.io

Articoli correlati

ESO Acquires Occam Technologies, Leading Provider of Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company provides bulletproof record matching, record mastering and patient identity automation AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ESO, a leading data and software company...
Continua a leggere

Panasas Announces General Availability of ActiveStor Flash and Ultra XL Platforms

Business Wire Business Wire -
New high-performance AI/ML and HPC workload storage solutions powered by latest release of PanFS data engine SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panasas®,...
Continua a leggere

T-Mobile US, Inc. to Present at the BofA Securities 2022 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peter Osvaldik, executive vice president & chief financial officer, and Jon Freier, president of the consumer group...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ESO Acquires Occam Technologies, Leading Provider of Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Solution

Business Wire