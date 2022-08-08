Edgio Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Record second quarter revenue of $74.3 million, up 54% year over year

Raises synergy target from Edgecast acquisition to $60 million

Raises 2022 revenue guidance and issues 2023 outlook

TEMPE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgio, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGIO), securely powering the most performant applications, delivery, and streaming experiences at the edge, today reported strong financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. Continuing four consecutive quarters of improved profitability, expanding market share, and extending its product portfolio –bolstered by two transformative acquisitions – Edgio’s solutions are demonstrating value and delivering meaningful impact.

“We continue to successfully execute on our multi-year transformation plan. In the past 12 months, we have completed two acquisitions, overhauled all aspects of our operating model, removed significant costs, and implemented a new growth-oriented commercial team. Our solutions are demonstrating proof of value, our clients are doing more with us as we innovate our technology business and continue to develop solutions to respond to dynamically evolving needs. While our strategy benefits from sector tailwinds, our innovation will allow us to continue to capture market share, sustain growth and improve profitability,” said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Second quarter 2022 revenue was ahead of plan and a historical best as we continue building on the momentum established late last year. While we do not intend to provide 2023 guidance until later this year, we have completed our initial bottom-up outlook for next year. We remain very excited about these transformative acquisitions and the foundation now in place to support our strategic objective of being the global leader in edge-enabled solutions for the outcome buyer – a technology company that can deliver continuously improving growth and profitability to our shareholders,” said Lyons.

Q2 2022 highlights:

Revenue of $74.3 million, an expansion of 54% from the previous year:

Limelight contributed $61.5 million, a 27% year over year expansion, resulting from core business growth and the addition of Layer0 revenue.

Edgio had its third consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, a clear indication of the company’s ability to capture market share.

Edgecast contributed $12.8 million in the quarter.

Gross margin was 30%, up 1050 basis points year over year:

A large in-quarter capacity acquisition and the integration of Edgecast’s excess network capacity had a temporary negative impact.

New capacity will support planned Q3 and Q4 increased demand resulting from new content, Thursday Night Football and a large software client committing to double their traffic.

Online capacity adequately mitigates previously highlighted supply chain concerns.

Edgio’s solutions: A foundation for continued growth and profitability improvement:

Edgio AppOps provides the most powerful, comprehensive integrated cloud security, development and CDN solution suite in the world.

App Security : The most complete web application and API protection solution in the market, it includes DDoS , WAF and Bot Management capabilities, and recently stopped a 355 million packets per second DDoS attack – one of the largest ever blocked.

The most complete web application and protection solution in the market, it includes , WAF and Bot Management capabilities, and recently stopped a 355 million packets per second DDoS attack – one of the largest ever blocked. App Edge : Modern web development tools proven to double developer velocity.

Modern web development tools proven to double developer velocity. App Platform : Integrated suite of edge application CDN and compute services.

Edgio Delivery, the second largest and the most performant edge delivery platform, boasts approximately 230 terabits per second and is delivered across more than 300 global PoPs.

Edgio Streaming is a mission-critical streaming platform that supports some of the most demanding, well-known companies with a unique ability to capture usage data that can be used to continuously improve viewer experience. Edgio will manage more than 30,000 live events and insert over 50 billion ads for clients this year.

Updating 2022 Guidance:

“We have implemented the first phase of our target operating model and have a clear line of sight to achieving our targeted pro forma financial performance. Based on current conditions, we are updating guidance for the remainder of 2022 as follows,” said Dan Boncel, Chief Financial Officer.

Edgio, Inc. 2022 Guidance August 2022 April 2022 Revenue $380 to $390 million $240 to $250 million Adjusted EBITDA $13 to $16 million $24 to $28 million Capital expenditures Less than 10% of revenue $20 to $25 million

Forward-Looking Outlook

“While we will not provide 2023 guidance until later this year, we have completed our initial deep dive combined pro-forma analysis and would like to share our initial outlook,” continued Boncel.

The company completed the Edgecast acquisition on June 15 and has successfully implemented the first phase of integration.

Management has identified additional synergy opportunities beyond the original $50 million and now expects at least $60 million in annualized run rate synergies.

Management has achieved $17.5 million of synergies to date, well ahead of plan.

Initial 2023 revenue outlook of between $550 and $560 million, and adjusted EBITDA that exceeds $65 million.

An implied revenue expansion of 44% and adjusted EBITDA margin expansion from 4% in 2022 to 12% in 2023.

Approximately 45% of total revenue falling into the high margin and recurring profile.

Financial Tables

EDGIO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,175 $ 27,175 $ 41,918 Marketable securities 22,158 34,751 37,367 Accounts receivable, net 108,445 55,040 42,217 Income taxes receivable 58 63 61 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 32,107 16,044 13,036 Total current assets 217,943 133,073 134,599 Property and equipment, net 106,059 34,792 33,622 Operating lease right of use assets 7,124 6,064 6,338 Marketable securities, less current portion 40 40 40 Deferred income taxes 2,866 1,822 1,893 Goodwill 163,489 113,463 114,511 Intangible assets, net 72,655 13,827 14,613 Other assets 7,334 4,779 5,485 Total assets $ 577,510 $ 307,860 $ 311,101 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,800 $ 15,599 $ 11,631 Deferred revenue 4,790 2,189 3,266 Operating lease liability obligations 4,755 1,754 1,861 Income taxes payable 262 215 873 Other current liabilities 75,391 20,403 19,292 Total current liabilities 104,998 40,160 36,923 Convertible senior notes, net 122,202 121,991 121,782 Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions 11,352 9,209 9,616 Deferred income taxes 100 303 308 Deferred revenue, less current portion 1,530 282 116 Other long-term liabilities 716 721 777 Total liabilities 240,898 172,666 169,522 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding – – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 219,706, 138,178 and 134,337 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 220 138 134 Additional paid-in capital 793,522 590,249 576,807 Contingent consideration 16,900 – – Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,413 ) (9,004 ) (8,345 ) Accumulated deficit (462,617 ) (446,189 ) (427,017 ) Total stockholders’ equity 336,612 135,194 141,579 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 577,510 $ 307,860 $ 311,101

EDGIO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, Percent June 30, Percent June 30, June 30, Percent 2022 2022 Change 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Revenue $ 74,312 $ 57,959 28 % $ 48,348 54 % $ 132,270 $ 99,543 33 % Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 46,088 35,070 31 % 32,976 40 % 81,157 66,021 23 % Depreciation – network 5,903 5,089 16 % 5,929 0 % 10,992 11,608 -5 % Total cost of revenue 51,991 40,159 29 % 38,905 34 % 92,149 77,629 19 % Gross profit 22,321 17,800 25 % 9,443 136 % 40,121 21,914 83 % Gross profit percentage 30.0 % 30.7 % 19.5 % 30.3 % 22.0 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 26,927 15,833 70 % 7,515 258 % 42,760 20,412 109 % Sales and marketing (1) 10,946 7,627 44 % 5,784 89 % 18,573 15,631 19 % Research & development (1) 12,161 9,577 27 % 5,187 134 % 21,738 11,315 92 % Depreciation and amortization 1,508 1,032 46 % 549 175 % 2,540 1,089 133 % Restructuring charges 4,368 698 526 % 2,155 103 % 5,066 9,028 -44 % Total operating expenses 55,910 34,767 61 % 21,190 164 % 90,677 57,475 58 % Operating loss (33,589 ) (16,967 ) 98 % (11,747 ) 186 % (50,556 ) (35,561 ) 42 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,315 ) (1,313 ) 0 % (1,305 ) 1 % (2,628 ) (2,591 ) 1 % Interest income 33 27 22 % 42 -21 % 60 87 -31 % Other, net (1,146 ) (713 ) 61 % (440 ) 160 % (1,859 ) (655 ) 184 % Total other expense (2,428 ) (1,999 ) 21 % (1,703 ) 43 % (4,427 ) (3,159 ) 40 % Loss before income taxes (36,017 ) (18,966 ) 90 % (13,450 ) 168 % (54,983 ) (38,720 ) 42 % Income tax (benefit) expense (19,589 ) 206 NM 248 NM (19,383 ) 507 NM Net loss $ (16,428 ) $ (19,172 ) -14 % $ (13,698 ) 20 % $ (35,600 ) $ (39,227 ) -9 % Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 151,776 135,528 126,050 143,652 125,170 Diluted 151,776 135,528 126,050 143,652 125,170

(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

EDGIO, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 326 $ 408 $ 458 $ 734 $ 704 General and administrative 2,166 2,103 1,874 4,269 7,902 Sales and marketing 1,376 1,181 395 2,557 958 Research and development 3,423 3,320 614 6,743 985 Restructuring and transition related charges – – 917 – 2,271 Total share-based compensation $ 7,291 $ 7,012 $ 4,258 $ 14,303 $ 12,820 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 5,903 $ 5,089 $ 5,929 $ 10,992 $ 11,608 Other depreciation and amortization 336 246 549 582 1,089 Amortization of intangible assets 1,172 786 – 1,958 – Total depreciation and amortization $ 7,411 $ 6,121 $ 6,478 $ 13,532 $ 12,697 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: $ 15,407 $ (17,359 ) $ 2,608 $ (1,952 ) $ (4,187 ) End of period statistics: Approximate number of active clients 1,000 577 533 1,000 533 Number of employees and employee equivalents 1,317 556 459 1,317 459

EDGIO, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (16,428 ) $ (19,172 ) $ (13,698 ) $ (35,600 ) $ (39,227 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,411 6,121 6,478 13,532 12,697 Share-based compensation 7,291 7,012 4,258 14,303 12,820 Foreign currency remeasurement loss (gain) 441 242 257 683 186 Deferred income taxes (19,278 ) (2 ) (71 ) (19,280 ) (81 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment (10 ) – (107 ) (10 ) (107 ) Accounts receivable charges 6 272 381 278 847 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 204 280 573 484 1,182 Non-cash interest expense 211 209 201 420 400 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (4,861 ) (13,095 ) 3,903 (17,956 ) 5,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,451 ) (3,174 ) (7 ) (4,625 ) 439 Income taxes receivable (553 ) (2 ) 46 (555 ) 10 Other assets 292 834 513 1,126 912 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 23,046 3,625 1,523 26,671 6,732 Deferred revenue 2,778 (911 ) (273 ) 1,867 (357 ) Income taxes payable 52 (655 ) 68 (603 ) 141 Other long term liabilities (2 ) (55 ) (108 ) (57 ) (111 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (851 ) (18,471 ) 3,937 (19,322 ) 2,445 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (1,340 ) (6,839 ) (20,537 ) (8,179 ) (31,411 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 13,784 9,087 25,818 22,871 31,715 Purchases of property and equipment (12,975 ) (5,350 ) (2,986 ) (18,325 ) (9,614 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10 – 107 10 107 Cash acquired in acquisition of business, net of transaction costs 30,374 492 – 30,866 – Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 29,853 (2,610 ) 2,402 27,243 (9,203 ) Financing activities Payment of debt issuance costs – (30 ) – (30 ) Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (524 ) (1,285 ) (427 ) (1,809 ) (1,098 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 785 7,986 2,613 8,771 5,460 Net cash provided by financing activities 261 6,701 2,156 6,962 4,332 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,263 ) (363 ) (50 ) (1,626 ) (304 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 28,000 (14,743 ) 8,445 13,257 (2,730 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 27,175 41,918 35,620 41,918 46,795 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 55,175 $ 27,175 $ 44,065 $ 55,175 $ 44,065

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, restructuring and transition related charges, acquisition and legal related expenses, and amortization of intangible assets. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense (benefit). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, restructuring and transition related charges and acquisition and legal related expenses. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period, and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus. The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management’s analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

EDGIO, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net loss $ (16,428 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (19,172 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (13,698 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (35,600 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (39,227 ) $ (0.31 ) Share-based compensation 7,291 0.05 7,012 0.05 3,341 0.03 14,303 0.10 5,985 0.05 Non-cash interest expense 211 0.00 209 0.00 201 0.00 420 0.00 400 0.00 Restructuring and transition related charges 4,368 0.03 698 0.01 2,155 0.02 5,066 0.04 13,855 0.11 Acquisition and legal related expenses 14,167 0.09 5,107 0.04 – – 19,274 0.13 – – Amortization of intangible assets 1,172 0.01 786 0.01 – – 1,958 0.01 – – Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ 10,781 $ 0.07 $ (5,360 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (8,001 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 5,421 $ 0.04 $ (18,987 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted average basic shares used in per share calculation 151,776 135,528 126,050 143,652 125,170

EDGIO, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 U.S. GAAP net loss $ (16,428 ) $ (19,172 ) $ (13,698 ) $ (35,600 ) $ (39,227 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,411 6,121 6,478 13,532 12,697 Interest expense 1,315 1,313 1,305 2,628 2,591 Interest and other (income) expense 1,113 686 398 1,799 568 Income tax (benefit) expense (19,589 ) 206 248 (19,383 ) 507 EBITDA $ (26,178 ) $ (10,846 ) $ (5,269 ) $ (37,024 ) $ (22,864 ) Share-based compensation 7,291 7,012 3,341 14,303 5,985 Restructuring and transition related charges 4,368 698 2,155 5,066 13,855 Acquisition and legal related expenses 14,167 5,107 – 19,274 – Adjusted EBITDA $ (352 ) $ 1,971 $ 227 $ 1,619 $ (3,024 )

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense (benefit), that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (844) 200-6205 from the United States or (929) 526-1599 internationally, with access code 974364. The conference call will also be audio cast live from www.edg.io and a replay will be available following the call from the Edgio website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects, areas of investment, and product launches. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing clients, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations, and acquisition activities and contributions from acquired businesses. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.edgio.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 8, 2022, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) is an edge-enabled software solutions provider powering unmatched, secure digital experiences through a seamlessly integrated delivery, applications and streaming platform. Our globally-scaled technology and expert services fuel the world’s top brands with the capacity to deliver the fastest, most dynamic, and frictionless education, entertainment, events and applications to every user.

