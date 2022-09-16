Edgemont Partners Advises Infusion Center of Pennsylvania on its Acquisition by Vivo Infusion, a Portfolio Company of InTandem Capital Partners

Transaction is Edgemont’s sixth in the infusion services sector

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Edgemont Partners (“Edgemont”), a premier healthcare investment bank and a leading M&A and capital raising advisor exclusively serving healthcare companies, announced that it acted as exclusive financial advisor to Infusion Center of Pennsylvania (“ICPA”) on its acquisition by Vivo Infusion, a portfolio company of InTandem Capital Partners. Edgemont’s deal team was led by Managing Director Patrick Bradley. The transaction represents Edgemont’s sixth infusion services M&A transaction.

Dr. Robert Singh and Dr. Emma Singh, Co-founders of ICPA, said, “ We could not imagine working through the acquisition of our company without Edgemont. From early on, their guidance helped set expectations and they were clear and direct with us throughout the process. We found the work by Patrick Bradley and the entire team to be invaluable in helping us achieve an exceptional result.”

“ The infusion landscape is continuing to rapidly evolve across the country, propelled by both continued startup activity and consolidation driven opportunities across the more established platforms. The growth of the ambulatory infusion model is underpinned by a strong value proposition that delivers value across the various stakeholders in the ecosystem. We are proud to have worked with Dr. Robert and Dr. Emma Singh and wish them continued success,” opined Patrick Bradley, who leads infusion services investment banking coverage for Edgemont.

Bass, Berry & Sims PLC, led by Shannon Wiley and Paul Singleton, provided legal counsel to ICPA. Goodwin Procter LLP and Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP provided legal and regulatory counsel to InTandem Capital Partners.

About Infusion Center of Pennsylvania

Infusion Center of Pennsylvania (ICPA) began serving patients in 2011 as a home infusion provider under their specialty pharmacy, Healthcare Evolution. They have since added four ambulatory centers throughout Pennsylvania and two in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.infusioncenterofpa.com.

About Vivo Infusion

Vivo Infusion is a leading provider of accessible, affordable, and safe community-based infusion and injection care for patients suffering from compromised immune systems, infectious disease, and other medical conditions. Vivo Infusion provides convenient, compassionate, expert care administered in safe and inviting state-of-the-art facilities using efficient and cost-effective patient-focused best practices. Vivo currently serves communities in Colorado, Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Texas with plans to expand into additional states. For more information, please visit www.vivoinfusion.com.

About InTandem Capital Partners

InTandem is a private equity firm that invests in and helps accelerate the growth of select healthcare services companies. Its goal is to build excellent businesses of significant value working collaboratively with its management team partners. InTandem is comprised of former business executives and experienced investors, and is uniquely qualified to provide strategic, acquisition and operating expertise to help companies significantly increase their value over time. InTandem provides active support to the management of its portfolio companies directly and leverages its network of industry executives to augment its capabilities. For more information, please visit www.intandemcapital.com.

About Edgemont Partners

Now in its 21st year, Edgemont ranks among the most active and best-performing independent healthcare M&A and financial advisors in the U.S. We focus solely on providing expert strategic advice and transaction execution to healthcare and life sciences companies, bringing a steadfast commitment to our clients, driven always to prioritize their best interests. Edgemont’s principals have executed 190+ transactions with an aggregate value of $90 billion+.

For more information on Edgemont and how we can best serve you, contact Ben Hughes at +1 (646) 632-3967, or visit our website at www.edgemont.com.

Investment banking services are provided by Edgemont Capital Partners, LP, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC.

