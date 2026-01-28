Edgecore Networks and Indio Networks Complete Production-Ready OpenWiFi Integration for MSP Deployments

Validated and supported OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching solution enables scalable, cloud-managed deployments for MSPs and Telcos across EMEA

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EdgecoreWiFi--Edgecore Networks, a leader in innovative network solutions for enterprises, data centers, and telecommunication service providers, and Indio Networks today announced the completion of a production-ready OpenWiFi integration, delivering a validated and supported solution designed for commercial MSP and Telco deployments.

The integrated solution combines Edgecore access points running OpenWiFi and switches based on OpenLAN Switching (OLS), together with Indio Cloud, to form a unified, cloud-managed network service stack that is fully deployable, operationally ready, and supported.

Beyond centralized management, Indio Cloud provides essential service capabilities such as AAA, captive portal, and access policy control, enabling MSPs and Telcos to offer managed Wi-Fi services tailored to different deployment scenarios and customer requirements.

This milestone marks a clear transition from integration to execution and enables service providers to move from proof of concept to pilot and large-scale rollout with confidence.

“This integration highlights Edgecore’s long-term commitment to open networking and our deep expertise across both OpenWiFi and OLS,” said Teng Tai Hsu, Vice President at Edgecore Networks. “By aligning open software architectures with production-grade hardware platforms, we enable service providers to build scalable and flexible networks without being constrained by proprietary designs.”

“By combining Edgecore’s OpenWiFi-ready infrastructure with Indio’s deep software, integration, and deployment expertise, we are enabling service providers and enterprises to adopt open, scalable, and cloud-managed Wi-Fi networks with greater flexibility, lower cost, and faster innovation. Together, we are accelerating the shift toward open networking and setting a new benchmark for modern wireless connectivity powered by OpenWiFi technology,” said Rishi Ghare, CEO at Indio Networks.

Driving Real-World Adoption in EMEA Through Targeted Vertical Deployments

Building on this completed integration, Edgecore and Indio are jointly launching a go-to-market initiative focused on accelerating OpenWiFi adoption across key vertical markets in EMEA, including:

Multi-Dwelling Units (MDU)

Hospitality and managed guest Wi-Fi environments

Retail and multi-site commercial networks

These vertical markets share common operational challenges such as distributed locations, high device density, and the need for centralized visibility and control. As a result, they are well suited to a cloud-managed, open, and scalable Wi-Fi and switching architecture.

As part of this initiative, Edgecore and Indio are introducing the OpenWiFi at Scale Advisory Program, a customer-specific engagement designed to help MSPs and Telcos plan, design, and execute OpenWiFi and OpenLAN Switching deployments aligned with their operational and business requirements.

OpenWiFi at Scale Advisory Program

The OpenWiFi at Scale Advisory Program is a one-on-one technical and deployment advisory engagement, jointly delivered by Edgecore and Indio. The program is designed for service providers seeking practical guidance on adopting OpenWiFi beyond initial trials and into operational, revenue-generating deployments.

Rather than a generic training or group-based activity, the program provides dedicated technical consultation tailored to each customer, focusing on real-world deployment considerations in carrier and ISP environments.

The advisory program covers:

Assessment of existing network architecture and operational readiness

Design of OpenWiFi and OLS based network architectures

Indio Cloud onboarding and centralized management workflows

Provisioning, lifecycle management, and operational best practices

Pilot planning and readiness for commercial rollout

As part of this engagement, Indio also provides technical support resources based in India, supporting Edgecore customers throughout the deployment and operational phases.

Through this structured engagement, service providers gain clear and actionable guidance to reduce deployment risk, accelerate time to market, and scale OpenWiFi deployments with confidence.

Availability

The integrated OpenWiFi solution from Edgecore and Indio is available today for proof of concept and pilot engagements, with commercial deployments supported across EMEA. MSPs and Telcos interested in the OpenWiFi at Scale Advisory Program are invited to engage directly with Edgecore and Indio to explore customer-specific advisory engagements.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, is a leading provider of open infrastructure solutions. Edgecore Networks delivers comprehensive wired and wireless products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide, serving AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise, and SMB customers.

Edgecore Networks is committed to advancing open infrastructure beyond networking. Edgecore is expanding its portfolio to include open compute solutions, enhancing its ability to deliver integrated infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of modern data centers and service providers.

For more information, visit https://wifi.edge-core.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Indio Networks

Indio Networks is a global networking technology company that designs, develops, and delivers open and software-defined networking solutions for service providers, enterprises, and public Wi-Fi deployments. Indio’s solutions power reliable, secure networks across more than 45 countries, connecting tens of millions of users every month.

With a comprehensive product portfolio that includes Wi-Fi access points, managed switches, network controllers, cloud management software and IoT-ready networking solutions, Indio Networks enables operators to build scalable, secure, and cost-effective connectivity solutions, supporting large-scale community Wi-Fi, enterprise networks, and next-generation digital infrastructure initiatives.

Media contacts:

TengTai Hsu, Vice President, Edgecore Networks

ecwifi-info@edge-core.com