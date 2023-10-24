Edge Impulse Wins AI DevWorld’s 2023 AI TechAward for Machine Learning Platforms

The company joins an industry-wide host of top-level AI movers and shakers such as Accrete, Brighterion, ELSA, Stack Overflow, and Vercel

“Edge Impulse is proud to be this year’s winner for AI TechAwards’ Machine Learning Platforms category as it recognizes the great work we as a company have been able to achieve over the last year,” said Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse. “We look forward to continuing the momentum and growing as the leading edge AI platform.”

Edge Impulse’s edge AI platform has helped Fortune 500 and other notable and varied companies like NASA, HP, Oura, and Know Labs. It has also built partnerships with Amazon Web Services, Lexmark, NVIDIA, Sony, TinyML, Brainchip, and Infineon Technologies, among others.

“Edge Impulse is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers & engineers and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry,” said Jonathan Pasky, executive producer & co-founder of DevNetwork, producer of the AI DevWorld conference & the 2023 AI TechAwards. “Today’s digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence. Edge Impulse’s win here at the 2023 AI TechAwards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the global AI ecosystem.”

Award winners were selected from the independent, expert-led DevNetwork AI Advisory Board, based on criteria including: technical innovation; attracting notable attention and awareness in the AI, machine learning & data science industries; and general regard and use by AI ecosystems and communities.

Edge Impulse will be presented its AI TechAward during AI DevWorld 2023 (Oct 24-26, Santa Clara, CA & Oct 31-Nov 2, Live Online), the premier AI, Machine Learning & Data Science conference.

About Edge Impulse

Edge Impulse offers the latest in machine learning tooling, enabling all enterprises to build smarter edge products. Their technology empowers developers to bring more AI products to market faster, and helps enterprise teams rapidly develop industry-specific solutions in weeks instead of years. Edge Impulse provides powerful automations and low-code capabilities to make it easier to build valuable datasets and develop advanced AI for edge devices. Used by makers of health-wearable devices like Oura, Know Labs, and NOWATCH, industrial organizations like NASA, as well as top silicon vendors and over 80,000 developers, Edge Impulse has become the trusted platform for enterprises and developers alike. It provides a seamless integration experience to optimize and deploy with confidence across the largest hardware ecosystem. To learn more, visit edgeimpulse.com.

