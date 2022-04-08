Edge Data Solutions Introduces ‘Crypto Arctic Tank,’ Providing World’s First Sustainable Solution to Future-Proof Crypto Mining Operations

Pre-Sales for New ‘Sustainable Mining Solution’ Begin Today at Bitcoin 2022 Conference in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cleantech–In a move considered to represent the future of crypto mining, Edge Data Solutions Inc. (OTC: EDGS), an edge data center, crypto mining and cloud infrastructure provider, today announced its introduction of the “Crypto Arctic Tank,” a first-of-a-kind 200kw sustainable immersion mining solution. The tank provides users up to 50% more hashing capacity with the highest-density power-distribution unit, and the highest-efficiency fluid on the market, Edge Fluid VHP 1200. Pre-sales take place today through Saturday at the company’s exhibition booth No. 982 at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, taking place at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach, Fla.





“We are at a pivotal moment in our global energy crisis, when we are struggling to balance our growing energy demands with our requirement to minimize our carbon footprint,” said Delray Wannemacher, Edge CEO and Co-Founder. “Edge has broken the glass ceiling by producing what many have claimed could not be done: Creating Sustainable Mining Solutions which give the blockchain community a unique opportunity to lead the world in next-generation cooling technology.”

Some background on the issues at stake: In today’s energy crisis, crypto mining is frowned upon for its high consumption of energy and its negative impacts on the global carbon footprint. “Air-cooled” Bitcoin mining is the basic, traditional method of managing the heating and cooling of mining rigs with fans and air. Conversely, “immersion-cooled” Bitcoin mining more efficiently uses circulation pumps and special liquids designed to work with electronics in lieu of air. Edge’s Crypto Arctic Tank was introduced as the industry’s first efficient liquid immersion solution, which future-proofs crypto operations by enabling miners to minimize energy consumption and operational costs. Thanks to this first-of-a-kind solution, miners can reduce their energy consumption and operational costs by using Edge’s sustainable mining solution technology to remove the heat generated by the hashboards which are used to anonymously pass crypto transaction information.

Specifically, the Crypto Arctic Tank is differentiated from other solutions on the market today because it:

Provides a 200kw crypto mining solution, over 50kw more than others available today

Enables miners to achieve up to 50% more hashing capacity. “Hashrate” refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on blockchains, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum

Offers a user-friendly, turnkey solution which runs quietly and seamlessly from any location, wherever it’s needed in the world

Edge’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform enables it to deploy next-generation edge data centers from any location, providing the industry’s most advanced immersion cooling technology that improves performance and reduces energy costs and latency. The company is noted for serving more computing power to key industries including crypto, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles.

“This is sustainable mining made easy,” said Daniel Wong, Edge’s President and Co-Founder. “Our turnkey solution is very easy to install, running quietly, seamlessly and efficiently from any location, anywhere in the world. We are proud that Edge is bringing together the best minds from all generations to bring the highest level of enterprise standards to the industry.”

Added Wannemacher: “Beyond our leadership in crypto mining, Edge also is transforming the global infrastructure of technology, enabling chip manufacturers and technology companies to develop solutions that rely on high-density computer power and are needed to run today’s world. Edge looks forward to continuing to lead the industry in sustainable mining and cleantech.”

About Edge Data Solutions Inc.

Edge Data Solutions Inc. (OTC: EDGS), Edge is an industry-leading edge data center, crypto mining and cloud infrastructure provider. Edge’s proprietary Edge Performance Platform enables it to deploy next-generation edge data centers where they are needed most. Its data centers provide sustainable immersion cooling technology that maximizes performance, and reduces energy costs and latency. The company is distinguished for providing customized solutions to complex business problems, and serving the industry’s highest levels of computing power to companies in crypto mining, fintech, cloud gaming, telecom 5G, 3D/video/AI rendering, video streaming, remote desktop, IoT, and autonomous vehicles. More information is available at https://edgedatasolutions.io/.

