ECS Ranked #4 on Top 250 MSSP List for 2025

AI driven expertise leads to Company’s recognition as a top MSSP provider for sixth year in a row

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ARCIntelligence--ECS, a provider of advanced technology solutions in data and AI, cybersecurity, and enterprise transformation, and one of six ASGN brands that will be unifying under the new Everforth brand (NYSE: ASGN), was recently ranked fourth on CyberRisk Alliance and MSSP Alert’s Top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) list for 2025. Published annually, the list spotlights the world’s leading providers of managed security services, managed detection and response (MDR), and security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS).

ECS — ­which has now placed in the top five MSSP Providers for three consecutive years — supports a wide range of verticals (including government agencies, state and local entities, healthcare, education, and commercial companies). The company has maintained its high annual ranking and standard of excellence by solving customers’ most complex security challenges with customized, AI-driven security solutions.

AI-powered, holistic security

With highly diverse capabilities that span MDR, extended detection and response (XDR), SOCaaS, and more, ECS’ managed solutions fuse AI, data analytics, and automation to deliver actionable intelligence that correlates threat activity to operational impact. This has ensured faster detection, superior contextualization, and smarter prioritization in response to threats and vulnerabilities.

ECS’ AI-powered, holistic cybersecurity solutions include:

ECS Pathfinder™, an AI-powered cyber analytics platform, that allows organizations to better prioritize cyber risk and focus resources on the most pressing cyber threats

ECS’ Advanced Research Center (ARC), which provides active threat intelligence and hunting to help customers better protect their networks against the most sophisticated cyber threats

Intel Exchange, a threat intelligence monitoring platform that unites cyber threat intelligence (CTI) with security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR), to identify threats and preemptively mitigate risks

Knoesis™, an AI operations framework that integrates across security stacks to empower SOCs and boost cyber resilience.

“We are proud to be recognized as a leading MSSP for the sixth consecutive year,” said Steve Hittle, chief information officer of ECS. “As a top-tier MSSP, ECS remains committed to investing in dynamic, forward-thinking AI solutions that will help customers reduce costs, decrease complexity, and enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their cybersecurity programs.”

About ECS

ECS, a key segment of ASGN Incorporated, soon to be transitioning to Everforth, is a trusted IT systems integrator serving government agencies. ECS provides modern digital solutions that enable fast and efficient decision making and support the effective execution of government agency operations.

ECS’ leading-edge AI, cybersecurity, and open data management solutions boost collaboration, innovation, and worker productivity, improve employee and customer experiences, and protect critical agency data and assets. For more information, visit ECStech.com.

About ASGN Incorporated, transitioning to Everforth

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is a leading provider of IT services and solutions for commercial and government clients. In November 2025, ASGN announced its intent to rebrand to Everforth, a new parent brand unifying its six brands — Apex Systems, Creative Circle, CyberCoders, ECS, GlideFast, and TopBloc — under a single identity.

During the transition, ASGN will continue operating under its existing commercial and government brands. Clients, partners, and suppliers can expect a seamless experience, led by the same trusted teams with greater resources and stronger cross-brand collaboration. ASGN’s transition to Everforth will take place in the first half of 2026.

Everforth is a leading technology and digital engineering company with six core solution areas: AI and data, cloud and infrastructure, digital engineering, customer experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise platforms. Through proprietary assets, accelerators, and proven expertise, Everforth delivers measurable outcomes that help organizations adapt, innovate, and thrive.

Everforth: Adapt and Thrive.

Learn more at go-everforth.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements made in this news release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our anticipated financial and operating performance as well as any statements related to the Company’s brand transition to Everforth. All statements in this news release, other than those setting forth strictly historical information, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results might differ materially. For a full list of risks and discussion of forward-looking statements, please see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the SEC on February 24, 2025. We specifically disclaim any intention or duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

Shab Nassirpour

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, ECS

(703) 270-1540

Shab.Nassirpour@ECStech.com

Kimberly Esterkin

Vice President, Investor Relations, ASGN

Kimberly.Esterkin@ASGN.com