Ecolab and CDP Partner on New Benchmarks to Help Companies Improve Operational Water Performance

The ‘Water Use Efficiency Index’ by Ecolab and CDP provides sector‑specific benchmarks to guide smarter water management and accelerate progress toward best‑in‑class resilience and competitive advantage

ST. PAUL, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ecolab Inc. and CDP today announced a strategic partnership to launch the Water Use Efficiency Index, a new benchmark designed to help companies measure, compare and improve operational water performance. Announced at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos, the Index will offer sector‑specific ranges for Best‑in‑Class water use efficiency and optimized targets, giving business leaders a clear view of where they stand with water use in their operations and how to improve. The initiative begins with a pilot for the Beverage and Brew segment of the Food, Beverage and Agriculture industry—one of the most water‑intensive sectors globally.

Water use efficiency is one of the most immediate and controllable levers for companies in water-stressed regions. Improving efficiency reduces costs, strengthens resilience and eases pressure on shared water resources. Global freshwater demand is projected to outstrip supply by 56% by 2030, and as much as 60% of global GDP depends on reliable access to water. These pressures are particularly acute for water‑intensive sectors such as food, beverage and agriculture, which account for roughly 70% of global freshwater withdrawals. At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI is expected to intensify pressure: by 2030, AI‑driven growth could require as much water as the annual drinking water needs of the United States, and its associated power demand is projected to equal the annual electricity use of India. Because water plays a critical role in power generation and industrial operations, companies have a significant opportunity to reduce, reuse and recycle water to protect this essential resource.

The Water Use Efficiency Index will provide a clear, data‑driven view of what best‑in‑class operational water use looks like for specific industries. With this insight, companies can benchmark performance against peers, identify opportunities to improve efficiency and build a roadmap to scale circular water management approaches across their enterprise.

Advancing Water Circularity is essential for industries facing rising water demand from population growth and expanding manufacturing and digital infrastructure. By improving efficiency and scaling reuse, companies reduce their freshwater footprint while building circular systems that strengthen operations and watershed health. Better water performance also lowers total cost of operations—since up to 75% of manufacturing energy is tied to moving, heating and treating water—and improves product quality through more consistent, controlled processes.

“Water is the foundation of life and business. Every breakthrough depends on water, and the private sector has an incredible opportunity to reimagine how we manage this vital resource,” said Christophe Beck, Chairman and CEO, Ecolab. “Our partnership with CDP aims to be the catalyst for industrial water use transformation. By championing best-in-class operational water performance, companies can embark toward a future of meaningful growth and positive impact.”

“Water is a critical economic input. It is integral to growth and success across industries including AI, semiconductors, and manufacturing. As water stress intensifies, companies that understand, manage and improve their water use will be better positioned to protect margins, secure supply chains and attract capital,” said Sherry Madera, CEO, CDP.

The Index draws on CDP’s database of more than 10,000 annual corporate water disclosures, Ecolab’s insights from millions of customer locations across 40 industries and 170 countries, and relevant data from leading trade organizations. Using this combined dataset, the Index defines best‑in‑class benchmarks and highlights industry‑leading performance in enterprise‑level water use efficiency among reporting peers.

For the Beverage and Brew segment of the Food, Beverage and Agriculture industry, these benchmarks include:

Beverage, Carbonated Soft Drinks: Best-in-Class Location: 1.2–1.4 Liters of water / Liter of product Best-in-Class Enterprise: 1.5–1.8 L/L

Brew: Best-in-Class Location: 1.4–2.0 Hectoliters of water / Hectoliters of product Best-in-Class Enterprise: 2.0–3.0 hL/hL



“By combining CDP’s leading disclosure data with Ecolab’s industry water use expertise, we are giving companies a clear view of where they stand operationally compared to industry norms and best‑in‑class performance,” said Emilio Tenuta, SVP and Chief Sustainability Officer, Ecolab. “Together with CDP, we are helping companies turn disclosure into action to drive performance, improve efficiency and lower costs.”

To learn more about the Water Use Efficiency Index by Ecolab and CDP, visit ecolab.com/cdp-water-partnership. For smart water management strategies and solutions, visit https://www.ecolab.com/best. For environmental disclosure data, visit https://cdp.net/en/data.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets.

www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world’s only independent environmental disclosure system. As the founder of environmental reporting, we believe in transparency and the power of data to drive change. Partnering with leaders in enterprise, capital, policy and science, we surface the information needed to enable Earth-positive decisions. We helped more than 22,100 companies and over 1,000 cities, states and regions disclose their environmental impacts in 2025. Financial institutions with more than a quarter of the world’s institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions. Aligned with the ISSB’s climate standard, IFRS S2, as its foundational baseline, CDP integrates best practice reporting standards and frameworks in one place. Our team is truly global, united by our shared desire to build a world where people, planet and profit are truly balanced. Visit CDP.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

