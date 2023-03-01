ECM PCB Stator Technology names Dr. Jack Jacobs as Senior Director and Advisor for Aerospace and Defense

Dr. Jacobs brings deep technical and industry experience to advance the adoption of ECM’s PCB Stator, axial flux motor innovation in defense and aerospace applications.





NEEDHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Aerospace–US Motor CAD Software and Technology company ECM PCB Stator Technology has announced the appointment of Dr. Jack Jacobs, as Senior Director and Advisor for Aerospace and Defense. In this role, Dr. Jacobs will lead industry-related business development and research and development of ECM’s PCB Stator motor technology and SaaS platform for defense and aerospace systems.

Dr. Jacobs joins ECM with over 35 years of sector experience – most recently as Vice President of Aerospace and Defense at global electronics manufacturing company Celestica. Throughout his professional journey, Jack has achieved and applied unprecedented expertise across multiple facets of the defense and aerospace industry.

Dr. Jacobs began his career at American aerospace manufacturing and defense contractor McDonnell Douglas Aircraft {now Boeing}, where he spent nine-years as an Engineering and Program Manager and obtained his Ph.D. in Structural Mechanics. Jacobs went on to hold senior positions in the Aerospace Divisions at both Honeywell and Viasat, where he oversaw a variety of development, integration and manufacturing projects in avionics, spacecraft, and electromechanical systems for defense, commercial, and business aviation applications.

Dr. Jacobs will accelerate the adoption of ECM’s electric motor innovation and CAD software to benefit defense and aerospace systems. ECM’s PrintStator platform powers the design, manufacture, and integration of PCB Stator electric motors that are lighter, faster, quieter, and more energy and space efficient across a broad range of use cases. ECM designed motors achieve efficiencies as high as 96 percent and require up to 70 percent less raw materials to produce.

Dr. Jacobs recognizes ECM’s technological advantages to unlock benefits across the aerospace and defense industry from a machine level to boots on the ground.

He highlighted the increasing electrification of defense industry systems and the ability of ECM PrintStator, PCB Stator designs to create motors that are more powerful, and efficient in a smaller package as unique advantages.

“Everything in aerospace and defense is about size, weight, and power. Any advantages you can gain in these areas can be used for longer mission life, increased payload carrying ability or improved system performance in platforms that range from satellites orbiting the earth to unmanned underwater vehicles, guidance systems, haptics and everything in between. ECM’s innovation brings a trifecta of benefits: more power with less space and weight,” Dr. Jacobs said.

“Since the beginning of my career I’ve been focused on providing America’s warfighters with the best tech to win on whatever mission they’re on. I’m convinced that applying ECM’s technology will be an absolute game-changer to multiple defense related systems,” Dr. Jacobs said.

“We are excited that Dr. Jacobs has joined the ECM team. Jack’s unique combination of deep technical aptitude and executive business leadership will be instrumental in growing ECM’s marquee A&D client engagements,” ECM CEO Brian Casey said.

About ECM

ECM PCB Stator Technology pairs pioneering PCB Stator – printed circuit board – technology to a software optimization platform, PrintStator, to design bespoke next generation electric motors with premium performance characteristics for multiple applications.

ECM has partnered with multiple organizations to create optimized motor solutions across a variety of verticals: HVAC, Consumer Electronics, E-Mobility, Fitness, Medical, Robotics, Renewable Energy, Aerospace, Defense, and more. ECM’s design partners include aerospace and defense innovator L3 Harris, global electronics manufacturer Celestica, and consumer electronics startup Nodo Film Systems.

In tandem with significant client growth, ECM recently re-located its headquarters to a newly constructed corporate facility in Needham Heights, Massachusetts, while also moving its Bozeman, Montana operation into a new expansive facility. Both locations boast enhanced engineering capabilities – including a lab dedicated to advanced integration of ECM’s PrintStator motor CAD software into client design, prototyping, and manufacturing processes. In first-quarter 2023, ECM expanded to Europe, opening branch offices in London (UK) and Barcelona (Spain).

You can learn more about ECM’s PCB Stator technology and PrintStator design platform at https://pcbstator.com. For inquiries regarding PCB Motors and custom solutions, email info@pcbstator.com.

Contacts

Jake Bright, jbright@pcbstator.com