eClinicalWorks EHR and Sunoh.ai Help Canyonville Health and Urgent Care Expand to Chronic Care Management Services

Practice successfully utilizes the AI-powered medical scribe on iPad, enhancing mobility

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Canyonville Health and Urgent Care successfully implemented AI medical scribe, Sunoh.ai, to streamline clinical documentation and improve clinical efficiency. As a result of the eClinicalWorks integration with Sunoh.ai, Canyonville Health, and Urgent Care can effectively utilize Sunoh.ai to document patient information on eClinicalTouch® apps.





Canyonville Health and Urgent Care is a patient-centered primary care clinic with walk-in urgent care services in Canyonville, Oregon. The practice provides the local community with comprehensive primary care, imagery, urgent care, and surgical services. The practice aimed to achieve scribe-less in-office experiences, now possible with Sunoh.ai. After the implementation of Sunoh.ai, the practice expanded its medical services from comprehensive primary care to chronic care management and better optimized its healthcare resources.

“Embracing the seamless integration of Sunoh.ai with the eClinicalWorks EHR has been a game-changer for our practice,” said Anand Rao, owner of Canyonville Health and Urgent Care. “Our medical assistants have transitioned to focus more on front office tasks as the AI medical scribe shoulders the burden of documentation. This allows our providers to interact more intimately with patients, using the eClinicalTouch® app on an iPad and freeing up precious time to dedicate to the patients.”

“With Sunoh.ai, our physicians simply review, edit, and approve the transcription summary created by the AI medical scribe. It’s automated and efficient. The automation of Sunoh.ai helped free our physicians’ time, which enabled us to optimize and reallocate our staff’s time to extend chronic care management to our patients,” continued Rao.

Sunoh.ai transcribes natural conversations between healthcare providers and patients, offering a unique and immersive experience. It streamlines clinical documentation by transcribing and categorizing the summarized content into different sections of the progress notes. The summary captures labs, orders, imaging results, procedures, prescribed medications, and future appointments. This AI-powered medical scribe empowers healthcare professionals to review, edit, and import required content, accelerating and streamlining the documentation process.

About Canyonville Health and Urgent Care

Canyonville Health and Urgent Care is a multi-provider clinic that offers patient-centered primary care homes with walk-in urgent care services. Their staff is committed to providing comprehensive care, promoting healthy lifestyles, and showing compassion and understanding to their patients. For more information, visit https://www.chucweb.com/.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

Contacts

eClinicalWorks



Bhakti Shah



508-330-6935



bhakti.shah@eclinicalworks.com