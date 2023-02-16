eClinical Solutions Celebrates Accelerated Growth, New Products, and Industry Awards in Milestone 10th Year of Business

Adds strong lineup of pharma and biotech brands adopting elluminate Clinical Data Cloud and eClinical biometrics services in 2022

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today shared key achievements from 2022 that expand the company’s market position and further differentiate it as an industry category leader. Notably, the company achieved a 100% year over year (YoY) increase in elluminate Clinical Data Cloud software revenue and launched new offerings for both the elluminate platform and eClinical Biometrics Services, including the elluminate Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) and Study Build FSP. eClinical Solutions also saw expansion of its partner program in 2022. In addition to broader contract research organization (CRO) adoption of elluminate, partner highlights include achievement of eClinical’s eighth accreditation across the Medidata Clinical Data Cloud and a partnership with Medable to support clients with decentralized clinical trial (DCT) technology implementation and strategy.

“Looking back on 2022 and the last decade, we are proud of the sizable impact we have made on the global clinical trial industry as we help our clients improve efficiencies in an increasingly complex landscape. As trial decentralization continues, researchers’ need to minimize fragmentation in the digital value chain becomes even more critical. Our recent survey of trial sponsors and partners revealed that 64% of respondents are currently incorporating six or more external data sources in their studies and the variety of data types was cited as the most common challenge with external data,” said Raj Indupuri, CEO and co-founder, eClinical Solutions. “In 2023, we are focused on the continued growth of our team and on enhancing our product and biometrics services offerings to further help pharma and biotech companies around the world modernize their data infrastructures and bring treatments to patients faster.”

Of over twenty life sciences companies newly working with eClinical in 2022, clients span industry segments from mid to large biotech and pharmaceutical companies, including Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on the West Coast and two new top 25 pharma clients in both the US and Europe. More CROs are implementing elluminate to streamline operations and increase collaboration for their clients with real-time access to data and analytics, especially in complex indications. New partners include a top 10 CRO and the oncology-focused CRO LumaBridge. eClinical Solutions clients now include twelve of the top 50 pharmaceutical companies in the world. As of 2022, more clients are leveraging a range of elluminate Clinical Data Cloud products in addition to the core platform, including:

elluminate Statistical Computing Environment (SCE) – Integrated with the elluminate platform, SCE is a validated environment with built-in automation and centralized access to all data, metadata, programs and results for the production of submission or exploratory analysis outputs. This increases the visibility, traceability, and efficiency of statistical analyses for clinical programming and biostatistics teams. SCE enables automation of the end-to-end data flow, for efficient and streamlined production of high-quality submission deliverables.

elluminate IQ (eIQ) – Embedded within the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud, elluminate IQ provides AI-enabled review capabilities for clinical data review teams, medical directors, and medical monitors to improve data quality, increase the speed of review, and reduce manual efforts. The machine learning (ML) models within eIQ enable a more efficient approach to data review while ensuring data integrity – at scale.

(ML) models within eIQ enable a more efficient approach to data review while ensuring data integrity – at scale. elluminate Risk-Based Quality Management (RBQM) – elluminate RBQM provides clinical teams with a centralized location for all study data, creating a holistic view of risk across all data sources for more comprehensive risk management. Integrated with the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud, this platform approach to RBQM removes the need to access multiple systems for quality data, eliminates data silos, and enables streamlined workflows across data management, central monitoring, and clinical operations teams.

In 2022 eClinical Solutions celebrated 10 years as an independent company. Since its inception in 2012, the company has achieved various milestones and, moving forward, looks to help its clients and partners continue to excel. As the company reflects on lessons learned and trends from recent years, several executives shared their expert predictions on how to prepare for what is to come in the industry in 2023 and beyond. This year brings another significant anniversary as eClinical and Medidata celebrate 15 years of partnership. eClinical Solutions was an early Medidata accredited partner supporting Rave, gaining Services accreditation in 2008 when a division of Eliassen Group. eClinical remains committed to Rave for EDC implementation and now holds a total of eight accreditations across the Medidata Clinical Data Cloud. Additionally, eClinical Solutions won numerous national employer of choice awards, including most recently the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback, making the awards the most credible and authentic employer recognition program. The awards are determined on quantitative employee feedback, as well as the statements and demographic information that the organization collects within the Workplace Survey. This win comes on the heels of earning 2022 Top Workplaces Culture Excellence recognition for Employee Well-Being and Employee Appreciation.

About eClinical Solutions

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate clinical development initiatives with expert biometrics services and the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud – the foundation of digital trials. Together, the elluminate platform and eClinical Biometrics Services give clients self-service access to all their data from one centralized location; plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

