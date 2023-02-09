eClinical Solutions Appoints New Executive to Global Leadership Team to Scale Footprint in Asia Life Sciences Market

Chandra Koduru named Vice President of India Operations, will help drive the company’s expansion through supporting enhanced global delivery capabilities for elluminate Clinical Data Cloud and Biometrics Services

eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the appointment of Chandra Koduru as the company's Vice President of India Operations. In this role, he will grow and lead the India team and manage the India headquarters' delivery and operations, including recruitment and organizational planning, in alignment with the company's overall objectives to increase its global market share in the rapidly growing life sciences industry.





“In 2023, we are focused on expanding our talented employee base in all offices around the world, especially Bangalore, to strengthen and accelerate the global delivery of elluminate implementations and the adoption of biometrics services,” said Venu Mallarapu, Vice President of Global Strategy & Operations, eClinical Solutions. “We are thrilled to welcome Chandra to help recruit, build, and manage our India operations. We know his extensive experience training talent through various academic engagement programs will help our company find and gain the best and brightest employees to support our growth journey.”

Koduru has 25 years of experience in the IT industry with experience in technology, project management, delivery management, human resources (HR), and operations. Among his various responsibilities, Koduru will provide oversight of deliverables for biometrics services and product development projects, ensure quality control of these services and projects, and manage corporate functions in India including recruitment, people and culture, IT infrastructure, facilities and administration, marketing and training, and pre-sales.

“I’m excited to join the eClinical Solutions team and help bring on new talent to create operational efficiencies that will further enhance the speed at which eClinical can scale and help more life science organizations bring treatments to patients faster,” said Koduru.

Koduru joins eClinical Solutions from Tata Consultancy Services, the world’s largest system integration services provider, where he served in multiple roles over the past two decades including, most recently, General Manager & Head of the Academic Interface Program. In this role, he established and nurtured institute relationships and built the company’s brand image in academia to attract young talent to support business growth. He also is the recipient of numerous industry excellence awards and accolades, both personal and organizational, for his work in this role. These awards include Winner of the Indian Achievers’ Award 2022 and Winner of the Indian Achievers’ Award 2021.

eClinical Solutions is the winner of several employer of choice awards, most recently winning the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about eClinical Solutions careers and open positions in Bangalore, as well as other offices around the world, visit: https://www.eclinicalsol.com/about/careers/.

eClinical Solutions helps life sciences organizations around the world accelerate clinical development initiatives with expert biometrics services and the elluminate Clinical Data Cloud – the foundation of digital trials. Together, the elluminate platform and eClinical Biometrics Services give clients self-service access to all their data from one centralized location plus advanced analytics that help them make smarter, faster business decisions. Find out more at eclinicalsol.com.

