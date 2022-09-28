<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ECCC International Joint Exhibition Delegation Is Back From InterTabac
Business Wire

ECCC International Joint Exhibition Delegation Is Back From InterTabac

di Business Wire

SHENZHEN, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On September 17, at 6:00 p.m. German time, the three-day InterTabac in Dortmund, Germany concluded successfully. Under pandemic, it is noteworthy that ECCC and the 2FIRSTS led the International joint exhibition group to participate in this InterTabac.

The “ECCC International Joint Exhibition Group” attended in the InterTabac 2022 under the leadership of Jason, the diplomatic assistant of the Electronic Cigarette Professional Committee of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (ECCC). Five Chinese companies firms (Shenzhen KangerTech Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen VapeEZ Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Huaxinyu Technology Co., Shenzhen Itsuwa Technology Inc., Shenzhen Miso Technology Co.) presented the image of Chinese e-cigarette enterprises abroad and seized a great number of overseas business opportunities.

On the afternoon of September 15 at Dortmund Tobacco Show, Jason Tian delivered a speech entitled “Sharing the trend of China’s e-cigarette international trade.” The speech shared the 20-year history of China’s e-cigarette atomization, described the development of China’s e-cigarette industry, disclosed China’s e-cigarette industry export data and major overseas markets. Also helped overseas customers understand what Services Eccc provides to help e-cigarette enterprises’ develop in the background of compliance and globalization; and the presentation is committed to promoting the benign development of the global new tobacco industry.

Dustin Dahlmann, president of the European Independent Vape Alliance (IEVA), and Mr. Cipri Boboi, co-founder of IEVA, welcomed the ECCC joint exhibition group and anticipated that Jason would visit the IEVA office in Hamburg, Germany, if he had the opportunity to further enhance cooperation.

In the future, ECCC will continue to support its member companies with the launch of their international exhibition tours by using its significant global influence and 2firsts.com’s global real-time industry reporting capabilities.

Contacts

Media
Contact: Jason Tian

Company Name: Shenzhen 2FIRSTS Technology Ltd, Co.

Website: http://www.eccc-china.com, http://www.2firsts.com
Email: jason@2firsts.com

Articoli correlati

New Global Survey from Yubico finds 59% of Employees Still Rely on Username and Password as Primary Method to Authenticate Their Accounts

Business Wire Business Wire -
To kickoff Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Yubico brings top industry leaders together to reveal state of enterprise security SANTA CLARA, Calif....
Continua a leggere

Prime Video, Citi, Duolingo, Indeed, and Flatiron Health Join Karat’s Brilliant Black Minds Movement to Double the Number of Black Software Engineers in Tech

Business Wire Business Wire -
“Partners of Brilliance” committed to supporting the Brilliant Black Minds community and hiring Black engineers SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Karat, the world’s largest...
Continua a leggere

KuCoin Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Announces Expansion Plans and Commemorative Events 

Business Wire Business Wire -
VICTORIA, Seychelles--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin is celebrating its fifth anniversary and announcing commemorative events while outlining its strategy...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Logitech

Logitech presenta la nuova gamma di mouse e tastiere per Mac

Apple