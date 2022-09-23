Eaton endorses Memorandum of Understanding for global commercial vehicle ‘Drive to Zero’ initiative





PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Intelligent power management company Eaton has endorsed the global Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Zero-Emission Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicles (MHDVs), which was announced today during the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh. The initiative is propelled by CALSTART and calls for 30% of new MHDVs to be emissions free by 2030, and 100% of new MHDV trucks to be emissions free by 2040.

“We are joining this call to action accelerating a low-carbon future, which reflects our vision and the way we’re working with our global customers to help them achieve their decarbonization targets,” said Brian Brickhouse, president of Eaton’s Electrical Sector, Americas region. “At Eaton, we’re working to expand electrification and modernize energy systems everywhere to support the energy transition. Today, I’m participating in the Global Clean Energy Action Forum to spotlight the actions reducing global reliance on fossil fuels and emphasize the strategies helping decarbonize communities in Pittsburgh and around the world.”

As part of the agreement, Eaton pledges to work with its industry partners to overcome strategic, political and technical barriers; accelerate zero-emission vehicle production and deployment; and increase investment and economies of scale to make the transition faster and more cost effective.

Eaton has defined, science-based carbon reduction targets that focus both on reducing emissions in its facilities around the globe and innovating solutions that drive sustainable growth by more efficiently using the world’s resources. The company is committed to reducing its global environmental footprint through initiatives such as the Zero-Waste-To-Landfill and Zero-Water-Discharge programs, the adoption of onsite renewables, and by using more connected, digital tools to prevent waste across our manufacturing ecosystem.

The U.S. is hosting the Global Clean Energy Action Forum in Pittsburgh for governments, international organizations, the private sector, academia and more. The three-day event includes energy and science ministers from 31 countries, CEOs and experts.

Eaton’s electrical solutions form the backbone of safe, reliable electricity supply and play a key role in global infrastructure and the energy transition. This includes streamlining electric vehicle charging infrastructure deployments, helping utilities accelerate renewable integration and modernize the grid, supporting always-on power in data centers, creating more flexible power systems to expand healthcare capacity, helping homeowners manage their energy needs and delivering essential solutions for intelligent electrical power management across industries.

Eaton’s vehicle and eMobility solutions provide on- and off-highway vehicle manufacturers worldwide with sustainable technologies that enhance vehicle efficiency, safety and performance. The company’s vehicle products include variable valve actuation systems, exhaust gas recirculation systems, exhaust thermal management systems, and automated transmission and clutch systems. Eaton’s eMobility portfolio includes intelligent power electronics, reliable power distribution and protection solutions, and efficient ePowertrain technologies for electrified vehicles. Learn more about Eaton’s Vehicle Group and eMobility businesses.

Learn more about how Eaton is accelerating the energy transition.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. Eaton is guided by its commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for its stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

