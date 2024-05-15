EarthTronics Introduces EarthBulb Direct Wire LED T8 Linear to Provide High Lumens and Maximum Energy Savings

New energy-saving Type B LED T8 4-foot lamp eliminates the need for an electronic ballast or driver and consumes only 10.5 watts while delivering 1700 lumens





NORTON SHORES, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EarthTronics, dedicated to developing innovative energy-saving lighting products that provide a positive economic and environmental impact, introduces its new energy-saving 4-foot, 10.5-watt EarthBulb Type B Direct Wire Linear LED T8 with a flexible design that eliminates the need for an electronic ballast or driver for operation on 120-277V to deliver 1700 lumens.

The new EarthBulb LED T8 offers an easy to install solution for direct wiring fixtures that might require single- or double-end direct wire solutions. With a high-color rendering of 82, the lamp provides a 300° beam angle to produce a wide distribution pattern for directing more light to work surfaces from the existing troffer. It also works with strip fixtures, as well as for task and display lighting applications.

Available in 4000k and 5000k, the direct wire LED T8 linear lamp is ideal for industrial, commercial, municipal, school and university retrofit applications. It is a translucent glass construction with an internal coating to ensure even illumination and is engineered for high lumen maintenance over its 50,000-hour rated performance life.

The Direct Wire LED T8 Linear is designed for fast and easy installation. No lamp holder modifications are necessary for double end installation. Simply run the black (load) wire to one end and white (neutral) wire to the other. The lamp is also capable of single end direct wire applications.

Suitable for damp and dry locations, the EarthBulb Direct Wire LED T8 Linear is listed by the Design Lights Consortium (DLC), UL, FCC, and RoHS. It will perform in extreme temperature ranges from -4°F (-20°C) to 113°F (45°C) and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

Energy-saving products can be matched to utility rebates by using EarthTronics Rebate Finder located at www.earthtronics.com/rebate-finder/. For more information about the new EarthBulb Direct Wire LED T8 Linear, visit (https://www.earthtronics.com/product/type-b-10-5/).

