EARNEST Partners Company Press Release

Looking Beyond Concentrated AI Trades

While investor attention has remained focused on a narrow group of large technology companies, EARNEST Partners believes the economic impact of AI is spreading across a far broader set of industries. The expansion of data centers, power and cooling infrastructure, connectivity, and semiconductor supply chains is reshaping capital spending globally, while established companies are increasingly using AI to improve efficiency, margins, and competitive positioning.

A Capital-Cycle View of AI Opportunity

EPAI is structured to reflect how AI is influencing real-world investment and operating decisions. The strategy seeks exposure to companies directly involved in building AI-enabling infrastructure, as well as to businesses where AI adoption is becoming a meaningful contributor to operating performance. The focus is on identifying where capital deployment and productivity gains are reinforcing long-term fundamentals.

Fundamental Discipline in a Thematic Market

Consistent with EARNEST Partners’ investment philosophy, portfolio construction emphasizes companies with strong balance sheets, durable cash flows, and disciplined capital allocation. A systematic screening process is used to identify businesses exhibiting these traits, followed by fundamental research focused on industry structure, execution quality, and return potential across market cycles.

An Operator’s Perspective on Technology Adoption

The investment team applies firsthand operating experience to evaluating how companies integrate AI into their businesses, assessing not only technological capability but also how effectively management teams deploy capital and convert innovation into sustainable earnings growth.

“We view AI not as a single category of stocks, but as an expanding ecosystem that includes both the technology and the infrastructure that supports it,” said Paul Viera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EARNEST Partners. “Our objective is to identify businesses positioned to benefit as that buildout continues and as AI becomes more embedded in how companies operate and compete every day.”

About EARNEST Partners

EARNEST Partners is an independent, 100% employee-owned investment firm headquartered in Atlanta, GA with over 25 years of experience managing equity and fixed income strategies and advising on over $50 billion in assets as of December 31, 2025. EARNEST Partners utilizes a team approach that is based on the constant, ongoing interaction between its investment professionals. EARNEST Partners believes that as a team they are smarter, more diligent, more thoughtful, more discerning, more experienced, more creative and more stable than feeding research and investment ideas to individual decision-makers. For more information, visit www.earnestpartners.com.

Investing involves risk, principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. The ETF is new and has limited operating history to judge. Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the fund before investing.

The views expressed herein may not be reflective of current opinions, are subject to change without prior notice, and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to purchase a particular security.

